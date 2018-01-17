News By Tag
The SOFA Series Presents Goddess Fire: "The Healing" featuring 5 International Jazz/Soul Artist
Live in ATLANTA (ONE NIGHT ONLY) Goddess Fire: "The Healing" Session - A Night of Musical Magic Presented by The SOFA Series to Benefit the Art Houze Alive "No Starving Artist" Initiative for Artrepreneurs.
The public is invited to "Stir their Souls" at The Sofa Series, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience 5 Multi-Talented International Jazz/Soul Artist while benefiting the Art Houze Alive Human Garden Project.
"Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything."
You're invited to take part in the Experience. Hosted by Award Winning Poet & Auther and TED Talks Speaker Chris "The Journey" James.
Guests will enjoy intimate listening sessions featuring an amazing line-up of International Recording Artist: Kassondra Rockswell (The Sweat Lodge/Gemini)
Backed by Cutzooworld our House Band lead by MD Sylvester "CutZoo" Ogletree.
We will be partying with a purpose as we celebrate the Age of Aquarius, while raising funds for the "Art Houze Alive" Human Garden Project!!
Art Houze Alive (AHA) is a launch pad for artists who are determined fsbdt to become successful entrepreneurs. From business strategy and consulting to providing the space, education, and connections they need, we are a platform for creating sustainable art centered businesses, growing the arts economy and investing in artists who inspire us all. Located in a 5,300 square foot colonial style farmhouse with eclectic flare, dated 1965, on six acres south of Downtown Atlanta in Jonesboro, Georgia. Art Houze Alive is a private artistic sanctuary & incubator that meets the needs of an underserved and abundant artistic community. We teach ARTIST the "Art" of Business and show them how to turn their "Passions to Profits".
Connect, engage, socialize, exchange ideas, celebrate life & creative energy, While supporting the ARTS & Creative Self Expression via a contribution to Art Houze Alive ~ www.ArtHouzeAlive.com ~ Limited Seating so get your tickets early! ♥ EARLY BIRD Tickets on sale now for a limited time
While enjoying an evening of beautiful music & poetry, patrons can also shop with local artisans and merchants via the Mini Marketplace. Selections of fabulous handcrafted items will be showcased including deliciously scented organic shea butter by CandyButta, beautifully crafted pieces from Social Change Brand "Racism Sucks" by Tasha Larae, featured Original Artwork by JHighArt, & handmade one-of-a-kind wearable art by Choozlove Designs.
The Mini-Market serves as a place to facilitate business productivity in the spirit of UJAMAA (cooperative economics). In addition to vendors selling their products it encourages and engages in meaningful socialization.
BUY TICKETS HERE: http://bit.ly/
Contact
Tara Reed
Art Houze Alive/The Sofa Series
***@gmail.com
(213) 545-6388
