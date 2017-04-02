News By Tag
The SOFA Series Presents Goddess Fire: Yin & Yang Session featuring 4 International Jazz/Soul Artist
Live in LITTLE ROCK (ONE NIGHT ONLY) Goddess Fire: Yin & Yang Session - A Night of Musical Magic Presented by The SOFA Series. A portion of the proceeds to Benefit Art Houze Alive.
The public is invited to "Stir their Souls" at The Sofa Series, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience 4 Multi-Talented International Jazz/Soul Artist while benefiting the Art Houze Alive Project Launch.
"Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything."
Guests will enjoy intimate listening sessions featuring an amazing line-up of International Recording Artist: CandySoul (R.Kelly Tour/American Idol), Tonya Dyson (VH1/NeoSoulville)
We will be partying with a purpose as we celebrate the birthday of the guest of honor, award-winning artist TwinSpirit, while raising funds for her newest creative venture the "Art Houze Alive" Project!!
Art Houze Alive (AHA) is a launch pad for artists who are determined to become successful entrepreneurs. From business strategy and consulting to providing the space, education, and connections they need, we are a platform for creating sustainable art centered businesses, growing the arts economy and investing in artists who inspire us all. Located in a 6,100 square foot farmhouse on two acres north of Lithonia, Georgia, Art Houze Alive is an artistic sanctuary that meets the needs of an underserved and abundant artistic community. We teach ARTIST the "Art" of Business and show them how to turn their "Passions to Profits".
Connect, engage, socialize, exchange ideas, celebrate life & creative energy, While supporting the ARTS via a contribution to Art Houze Alive ~ www.ArtHouzeAlive.com ~ Limited Seating so get your tickets early. ♥ EARLY BIRD Tickets on sale now for a limited time
While enjoying an evening of beautiful music, patrons can also shop with local artisans and merchants via the Mini Marketplace. Selections of fabulous handcrafted items will be showcased including deliciously scented organic shea butter by CandyButta, beautifully crafted rhinestone and bling collection by DPW True Serenity, Original Artwork by Stacey Mckinney, & handmade one-of-a-kind wearable art by Choozlove Designs.
The Mini-Market serves as a place to facilitate business productivity in the spirit of UJAMAA (cooperative economics). In addition to vendors selling their products it encourages and engages in meaningful socialization.
