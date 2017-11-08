News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TGI Acquires Interest in DataBoss International Corp
TGI, a diversified technology company, today announced that it has completed partial acquisition of DATABOSS INTERNATIONAL CORP. (DBIC), subject to completion of the audit, TGI holds an option to acquire
Engineering, design and key component sourcing have been initiated. The integration of procurement into product development, as well as continuous cost improvements will allow TGI flexible vehicle production capabilities and increasing profitability.
About DataBoss. Data Boss (http://databosscorp.com)
In related news, TGI recently signed an agreement with FINEX (a Ukraine insurance company) to develop a line of insurance products for TGI, to include comprehensive policies for future car owners, extended warranties, roadside assistance and battery replacement. TGI will be able to utilize FINEX office space and back office, accounting and legal for operations conducted in Ukraine.
For more information please see www.otcMarkets.com under ticker symbol "TSPG", and visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/
About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.
Safe Harbor Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market acceptance of new technologies, or product delays in the testing and evaluation of products, and other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Contact
Henry Val
ceo@tgisolarpower.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse