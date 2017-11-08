 
News By Tag
* Technology
* Business
* Electric Vehicles
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ewing
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


TGI Acquires Interest in DataBoss International Corp

TGI, a diversified technology company, today announced that it has completed partial acquisition of DATABOSS INTERNATIONAL CORP. (DBIC), subject to completion of the audit, TGI holds an option to acquire
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Technology
* Business
* Electric Vehicles

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Ewing - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Mergers

EWING, N.J. - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC Markets: TSPG) ("TGI"), a diversified technology company, today announced that it has completed partial acquisition of DATABOSS INTERNATIONAL CORP. (DBIC), subject to completion of the audit, TGI holds an option to acquire the rest of the DBIC. TGI management believes that DataBoss will be great addition to Company's operations and will allow in house project management of all the new developments currently undertaken. Management plans to use some of the proprietary software being developed by DBIC in electric vehicles and looking forward expanding DBIC operations.

Engineering, design and key component sourcing have been initiated. The integration of procurement into product development, as well as continuous cost improvements will allow TGI flexible vehicle production capabilities and increasing profitability.

About DataBoss. Data Boss (http://databosscorp.com) offers development and consulting services that address IT requirements like architecture and development of enterprise business systems, enterprise performance monitoring, business intelligence and enterprise application integration. Data Boss addresses the enterprise-wide end-to-end needs of organizations with its comprehensive range of solutions and services for large-scale ERP applications, sophisticated wcj Database requirements, Business Intelligence (BI) and Agile SOA implementation; that includes Enterprise Applications (EA), Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Governance. Data Boss provides services to its Fortune 100 and medium sized clients in varied verticals spanning from Healthcare to Financials. Data Boss Technologies, Microsoft Technologies, cutting edge Mobile technologies including iPhone, Android and Windows platforms, Fusion Middleware and core Database Technology based on Oracle Applications.

In related news, TGI recently signed an agreement with FINEX (a Ukraine insurance company) to develop a line of insurance products for TGI, to include comprehensive policies for future car owners, extended warranties, roadside assistance and battery replacement. TGI will be able to utilize FINEX office space and back office, accounting and legal for operations conducted in Ukraine.

For more information please see www.otcMarkets.com under ticker symbol "TSPG", and visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TGISolarPower/

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market acceptance of new technologies, or product delays in the testing and evaluation of products, and other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact
Henry Val
ceo@tgisolarpower.com
End
Source:Henry Val
Email:***@tgisolarpower.com
Posted By:***@tgisolarpower.com Email Verified
Tags:Technology, Business, Electric Vehicles
Industry:Technology
Location:Ewing - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TGI Solar Power Group Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share