TGI Signs Strategic Alliance Agreement with FINEX Insurance Company
TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC (TSPG), a diversified technology company enters into Strategic Alliance Agreement with FINEX Insurance Group of Ukraine. FINEX will develop line of insurance products for TGI, to include comprehensive policies for future car
Safe Harbor Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. Actual events could differ materially and substantially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. The statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market acceptance of new technologies, or product delays in the testing and evaluation of products, and other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
www.tgisolarpower.com
TGI Solar Power Group Inc
***@tgisolarpower.com
