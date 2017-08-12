 
News By Tag
* Ev Auto Electric
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312


TGI Completed Management Visit With ZAZ Auto

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Ev Auto Electric

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

NEW YORK - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Ewing, NJ,  TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC Markets: TSPG) ("TGI"), a diversified technology company, today announced that met with the members of the management team of ZAZ, an automotive manufacturer in Ukraine (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ukraine).  Meeting took place at ZAZ's headquarters, where TGI management team, reviewed ZAZ's manufacturing capabilities, were able to see automated assembly, using robotics to reduce costs while improving speed and accuracy in automated assembly tasks. Both parties agreed to proceed with their efforts on organizing the production of Electric Vehicles (EV) and legal teams are working on preparation of next round of agreements to move this project forward.

The company that TGI selected, ZAZ became automotive manufacturer developed from a business founded by the German entrepreneur Abraham J. Koop to manufacture agricultural machinery in 1863. It produced iron parts for windmills (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Windmill),reapers (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reaper),threshers (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Threshing_machine)andplows (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plow). This company is currently the sole enterprise in Ukraine having a full-scale cycle of passenger cars production, including stamping, welding, painting, body trim and car assembly. New modern high-technology production processes, meeting requirements of International Standard ISO 9001:2000, are operating at the plant.

In related news, TGI recently signed an agreement with FINEX (a Ukraine insurance company) to develop a line of insurance products for TGI, to include comprehensive policies for future car owners, extended warranties, road assistance and battery replacement. TGI will be able to utilize FINEX office space and back office, accounting and legal for operations conducted in Ukraine.

For more information please see www.otcMarkets.com under ticker symbol "TSPG", and visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TGISolarPower/

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market acceptance of new technologies, or product delays in the testing and evaluation of products, and other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact
Henry Val
***@tgisolarpower.com
End
Source:Henry Val
Email:***@tgisolarpower.com Email Verified
Tags:Ev Auto Electric
Industry:Automotive
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TGI Solar Power Group Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share