News By Tag
* Shop
* Discounts
* Gifts
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
MyGiftStop.com Aligns with America's #1 Rated Charity
Every Sale, a Donation to DirectRelief.Org, Medical Care Across the Globe
"Our focus was on the workforce and Moms at home that had an enormous list of tasks that forgetting a gift is commonplace. Our commitments go far beyond our immediate family and gifting includes friends, neighbors, colleagues, and many others in any given community—we wanted a website that had great prices, great brands, and different gift ideas—as we expand inventory, it's important that we listen to our customers to ensure we carry the right gifts. And adding a respected charity to each sale, makes for an important relationship with our customers", says founder, Zai Zhu.
By selecting one of the nation's highest-rated charities to contribute wcj donations on an ongoing basis, Zai keeps the light on to remind us that charities are working around the clock and need support. "We're honored to be associated with Direct Relief as our exclusive charity."
By contributing a percentage of each sale, the store offers a constant public awareness of the customer's inherent virtue of caring for those in need. And Direct Relief has consistently been voted number one in ethics as a reputable charity by CharityNavigator.org.
Customers are encouraged to register at https://www.MyGiftStop.com and take advantage of the great gift selection at discounted prices.
Contact
robert acosta
***@acostaglobal.us
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse