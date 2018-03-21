News By Tag
eCommerce Entrepreneurs Sharing Profits with Charity
Top American Charity, DirectRelief.Org, Receives Share of Profits from MyGiftStop.com. The New Breed Entrepreneur with a New Attitude.
Direct Relief is recognized across the globe for their quick response to natural disasters by providing medical supplies to the most remote regions of the world to the urban cities where natural disasters have created ravage.
Consumer website, MyGiftStop.com, researched major charities across the country and founder Zai Zhu was in search of an organization that was most transparent in their finances in administration, marketing to the actual work donated. Most important was finding a charity that was providing an immediate and ongoing need towards helping humanity. The partnership between these two groups was organic and a natural respect as seen in the video.
American citizens are welcome to visit MyGiftStop.com and benefit from a volume of gifts at a discounted price. Each sale contributes 5 percent to DirectRrelief.org in addition to Zai's company contribution each quarter.
http://www.MyGiftStop.com, http://www.DirectRelief.Org
