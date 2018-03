eCommerce Entrepreneurs Sharing Profits with Charity

Top American Charity, DirectRelief.Org, Receives Share of Profits from MyGiftStop.com. The New Breed Entrepreneur with a New Attitude.

-- "Sharing profits with a charitable organization as you earn it", is the new attitude by today's entrepreneurs. Most noted by eCommerce entrepreneur Zai Zhu who created a direct link to DirectRelief.Org with donations each quarter by sharing a percentage of each sale with America's number one charity.Direct Relief is recognized across the globe for their quick response to natural disasters by providing medical supplies to the most remote regions of the world to the urban cities where natural disasters have created ravage.Consumer website, MyGiftStop.com, researched major charities across the country and founder Zai Zhu was in search of an organization that was most transparent in their finances in administration, marketing to the actual work donated. Most important was finding a charity that was providing an immediate and ongoing need towards helping humanity. The partnership between these two groups was organic and a natural respect as seen in the video.American citizens are welcome to visit MyGiftStop.com and benefit from a volume of gifts at a discounted price. Each sale contributes 5 percent to DirectRrelief.org in addition to Zai's company contribution each quarter. http://www.MyGiftStop.com , http://www.DirectRelief.Org