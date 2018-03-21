 
News By Tag
* Sales
* Charity
* Discounts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Santa Barbara
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


eCommerce Entrepreneurs Sharing Profits with Charity

Top American Charity, DirectRelief.Org, Receives Share of Profits from MyGiftStop.com. The New Breed Entrepreneur with a New Attitude.
 
 
America's Top Charity
America's Top Charity
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- "Sharing profits with a charitable organization as you earn it", is the new attitude by today's entrepreneurs.  Most noted by eCommerce entrepreneur Zai Zhu who created a direct link to DirectRelief.Org with donations each quarter by sharing a percentage of each sale with America's number one charity.

Direct Relief is recognized across the globe for their quick response to natural disasters by providing medical supplies to the most remote regions of the world to the urban cities where natural disasters have created ravage.

Consumer website, MyGiftStop.com, researched major charities across the country and founder Zai Zhu was in search of an organization that was most transparent in their finances in administration, marketing to the actual work donated.  Most important was finding a charity that was providing an immediate and ongoing need towards helping humanity.  The partnership between these two groups was organic and a natural respect as seen in the video.

American citizens are welcome to visit MyGiftStop.com and benefit from a volume of gifts at a discounted price.  Each sale contributes 5 percent to DirectRrelief.org in addition to Zai's company contribution each quarter.

http://www.MyGiftStop.com, http://www.DirectRelief.Org

Contact
Robert Acosta
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Sales, Charity, Discounts
Industry:Business
Location:Santa Barbara - California - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AGM LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 26, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share