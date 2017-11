University of NorthamptonDBA – Doctor of Business Administration Webinar

Media Contact

-- Join this webinar directed to managers and leaders in private, public and government sector.Delivered Online by the University of Northampton on the Exclusive Blended format DBA programmeHear directly from the programme director, Professor Timothy Campbell on the advantages and merits of joining the University of Northampton Doctor of Business Administration Programme on the 7th of November, 2017 at 7:30 pm UAE (GMT +4)This programme helps experienced leaders engage in advanced research within an inter-disciplinary and multi-professional learning environment. The focus of the programme is to help develop an independent and critical judgement wcj related to your specialist area of management and business. You will also develop an advanced knowledge and understanding of the background literature and of research methods appropriate to professional practiceClick on the event registration line to join this Global DBAprogrammewebinar offered by the University of Northampton withTo register for this event, please click on this link: Event registration ( http://blog.staffordglobal.org/ events/university- of-north... Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly ( https://www.staffordglobal.org/ contact-form ) about theCIPS accredited MBA programme and they can assist you with your application and registration.Webinar Software (https://www.gotomeeting.com/webinar))Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org