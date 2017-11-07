News By Tag
University of NorthamptonDBA – Doctor of Business Administration Webinar
Delivered Online by the University of Northampton on the Exclusive Blended format DBA programme
Hear directly from the programme director, Professor Timothy Campbell on the advantages and merits of joining the University of Northampton Doctor of Business Administration Programme on the 7th of November, 2017 at 7:30 pm UAE (GMT +4)
This programme helps experienced leaders engage in advanced research within an inter-disciplinary and multi-professional learning environment. The focus of the programme is to help develop an independent and critical judgement wcj related to your specialist area of management and business. You will also develop an advanced knowledge and understanding of the background literature and of research methods appropriate to professional practice
Click on the event registration line to join this Global DBAprogrammewebinar offered by the University of Northampton with
Prof. Timothy Campbell,
Visiting Professor of International Management
MBA Programme Director
Wednesday, 7th November, 2017,
7:30 – 8:30 pmUAE time (GMT +4)
To register for this event, please click on this link: Event registration (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/
Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/
All you need is 45 minutes, a computer or a smartphone and ideally, a headset!
(GoToWebinar Software (https://www.gotomeeting.com/
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
Media Contact
Stafford Global
9718001993
info@staffordglobal.org
