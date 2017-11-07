 
News By Tag
* Education
* Webinar
* Universities
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ras Al Khaimah
  Ras al-Khaimah
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

University of NorthamptonDBA – Doctor of Business Administration Webinar

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Education
* Webinar
* Universities

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Ras Al Khaimah - Ras al-Khaimah - United Arab Emirates

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE - Nov. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Join this webinar directed to managers and leaders in private, public and government sector.

Delivered Online by the University of Northampton on the Exclusive Blended format DBA programme

Hear directly from the programme director, Professor Timothy Campbell on the advantages and merits of joining the University of Northampton Doctor of Business Administration Programme on the 7th of November, 2017 at 7:30 pm UAE (GMT +4)

This programme helps experienced leaders engage in advanced research within an inter-disciplinary and multi-professional learning environment. The focus of the programme is to help develop an independent and critical judgement wcj related to your specialist area of management and business. You will also develop an advanced knowledge and understanding of the background literature and of research methods appropriate to professional practice

Click on the event registration line to join this Global DBAprogrammewebinar offered by the University of Northampton with

Prof. Timothy Campbell,

Visiting Professor of International Management

MBA Programme Director

Wednesday, 7th November, 2017,

7:30 – 8:30 pmUAE time (GMT +4)

To register for this event, please click on this link: Event registration (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-north...)

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/contact-form) about theCIPS accredited MBA programme and they can assist you with your application and registration.

All you need is 45 minutes, a computer or a smartphone and ideally, a headset!

(GoToWebinar Software (https://www.gotomeeting.com/webinar))

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

Media Contact
Stafford Global
9718001993
info@staffordglobal.org
End
Source:
Email:***@staffordglobal.org
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stafford Global News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share