Codiant Announces the Launch of Its Advanced and Robust Taxi App Development Solution

-- Codiant, a USA based Mobile App Development and Web Development Company hailed for developing groundbreaking apps for diverse verticals has recently announced the release of advanced Taxi App Development solutions and readymade clone script of Uber-like taxi app for the global startups, taxi fleet owners and enterprises at irresistible prices.The taxi clone script developed by the expert programmers aims to deliver a superior experience for passengers, drivers, controllers and admin or dispatcher panel. No wonder, the company specializes in building flexible and customizable Taxi App Development solutions for Android and iOS platform that helps startups scale, automate and expand their business globally.Competition in the increasingly diverse taxi industry imbued Codiant to handcraft a robust clone script of Uber that could act as a catalyst to the taxi business and help the business owner snap up a large portion of their local market, about 70% nationwide in total."This advanced Uber taxi app clone script will help our clients create greater efficiencies through our focus on delivering intuitive UI, inclusivity of all key features that could boost seamless cab bookings"- wcj says Vikrant Jain, CEO, and founder of Codiant.To compete with taxi supergiants like Uber, Lyft inevitably businesses will need advanced comprehensive solutions to manage their taxis and transportation fleet. Startups, Enterprises and Taxi fleet owners looking for a complete automated solution for monitoring, dispatching and automating their vehicles for greater efficiencies must try this readymade clone script before heading out for complete solution development from scratch.With it strong portfolio in Mobile Apps and UI/UX development, the company seeks to develop turnkey software solutions for diverse business verticals like Online food ordering, On-demand apps, healthcare and telemedicine, fitness, social networking, m-commerce and many more in the radar that could help industries to take their business to the next level with increased ROI.To know more about Codiant software technologies recent release of Advanced Taxi App Development Solutions feel free to contact them at info@codiant.com or call them at +1 309-278-0633, +1 872-444-3361.