Industry News





"THE GIZ" A GO-GO Musical Stage Play

Holding Auditions to find the Brightest Talent in the DC, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) Area
 
 
THE GIZ - Audition flyer
THE GIZ - Audition flyer
 
WASHINGTON - Nov. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The District of Columbia has a Rich history of Arts and Entertainment, within areas such as the historic U St. Corridor; once known as "Black Broadway" the producers of the Groundbreaking musical stage play "THE GIZ" has set their sights on the goal of reviving this superb native Washingtonian history and educate newcomers of the area about one of the area's best kept cultural art forms known as "GO-GO" music, with a play written to highlight pioneers and strengthen the keepers of this rich culture.

Producers Lovail Long of Bodageo Ink, Anwan "Big G" Glover and Vernon Williams Present "THE GIZ" a GO-GO Musical Stage Play written by Lovail Long and Salauddin Mahdi is sure to Wow and Educate Audiences from across the DMV area.

This Weekend talented Actors, Actresses, Singers, Dancers, Choreographers and behind the scenes personnel are Strongly Encouraged to Come out to audition for the FIRST EVER GO-GO Stage Play!! "THE GIZ".  This GO-GO / DC Adaptation of The hit Broadway show "The Wiz"!!  Is going to be a Historic wcj event for our city!! Talent Must bring their "A" Game for this one!! Talent is asked to be prepared with a One (1) to Three (3) minute monologue, a song if they sing; as well as; cold read what the producers/director will provide.  Aspiring Child stars are welcome and should be at least 8 years of age.  Make-Up Artists, Hair Stylists and Costume Designers are also welcome to make themselves known.

Your opportunity to be a part of Washington, DC History by participating in the Auditions is on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 12 pm – 6pm at the R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center, 2700 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20032.  Our Panel of Celebrity Judges to include WPGC's Newest Midday Host Poet is looking forward to seeing the level of talent the DMV area has to offer.  So let's get ready to "Put On for Our City!"  You never know who will stop through to cheer you on!!

For questions or to learn more about how you can audition for "THE GIZ" in the DC Metro Area contact Vernon Williams Presents at: www.vernonwilliamspresents.com

For Media/Public Relations inquiries contact:  Ms. Thomasina Perkins-Washington of Capitol Public Relations LLC at (202) 486.0698 or email at:  PR@capitolpublicrelations.com

Media Contact
Capitol Public Relations LLC
Thomasina Perkins-Washington
(202) 486-0698
***@capitolpublicrelations.com
