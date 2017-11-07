Free Walk 4 Wellness incl Health Screenings, Fitness and Beauty Vendors, Food and Dance Classes

Anthem HealthKeepers, CareMore, Radio One, Richmond Free Press presents Beauty-N-Motion Walk4Wellness Focusing on Health Issues of African American Women and their families. Meet Radio One's Miss Community Clovia and more and ask health Questions

-- The Black BeautyShop Health Foundation Announces 2nd Annual Beauty-n-Motion Walk 4 Wellness Health and Beauty Expo Sunday, November 12th, 2017 at the Chesterfield Town Center Mall located at 11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23235Now in its second year, Beauty-N-Motion Walk 4 Wellness has grown nationally reaching thousands of African American Women in the Cities of Los Angeles, California and Atlanta, Georgia.The 2017 wellness fair and walk begins its 2017 Health and Fitness Tour in Richmond, Virginia and continues to Los Angeles, Ca. to include Food Demonstrations, Fitness Classes, Health Screenings, Massages and more. The Walk 4 Wellness is a 1 mile or 3-mile (at your own pace) course and its opened to all ages. The entire event is free to attend and to walk. There are donation options where participants will receive t-shirts and giftbags as VIP's.Don't want to to Walk then come out and Cheer Us On, enjoy the Expo! Meet & Greet Radio One Personality Miss Community Clovia & Special Guest. Special this year, for Sunday's empowerment day is an opening performance by Gospel Artist M'Renee's.Beauty-n-Motion Walk 4 Wellness is produced by Black BeautyShop Health Foundation, a National grassroots organization that seeks to train and provide ongoing support to participating salons, their clients and surrounding neighborhoods. The goal is to bridge the gap in health disparities within communities across the country concerning African American women and their families.The mission is to work with community stakeholders to empower Women of Color to take an active role in their total health by understanding and being responsive to their immediate health care needs through education, screenings and promoting healthy living strategies in Black owned beauty shops."Women are the health CEO of the family," said Margo LaDrew, Executive Director and Founder of the Black BeautyShop Health Foundation. "Given that black women visit the salon an average of 2.5 times a month, the beauty shop is an ideal place to educate women and equip them with practical tools for improving their family's health."Beauty salons, health organizations, women, teens, men, businesses, nonprofits are invited to participate by creating a team to fun walk, joining a team, becoming a vendor, sponsoring the event or teams or donating items for gift bags or donate funds.Beauty-n-Motion Walk 4 Wellness is sponsored by: Anthem, CareMore, Radio One, Richmond Free Press , KRPR Media, and The Diva Foundation.For more information about:• The Black BeautyShop Health Foundation• Beauty-n-Black Wellness Tour• The Beauty-n-Motion Walk 4 Wellness• Free Walk 4 Wellness Registration• To make a donation• To join a team please visit• To Be A Vendor/SponsorABOUT THE BLACK BEAUTYSHOP HEALTH FOUNDATION:Founder Margo LaDrew, is an expert at the intersection of beauty and health for African American women. Her Sales & Marketing Company, Wade & Associates Group has represented major beauty brands such as Dark & Lovely, Johnson Products, Let's Jam, Bronner Brothers and other leading hair care brands for black women and men. Additionally, Ms. LaDrew spent more than four years with the Black Barbershop Health Outreach Program. Under that organization's banner, she assisted the founder in developing, launching and implementing all programs, coordinated the national tours and wcj also produced the African American Men's Health & Empowerment Summits. All told, Ms. LaDrew helped to deliver health screenings, resources and health education to more than 25,000 men in 26 cities before stepping down in June 2011. She serves as on the National Board of the National Council of Negro Women and Optical Transitions Cultural Connections Diversity Board.The Black BeautyShop Health Foundation is a 501c3 organization established to empower African American women with knowledge to choose healthier lifestyles. At the heart of the Foundation is an appreciation for Black women's interest in beauty and for the unique role beauty shops play in Black culture - as trusted places where women exchange information and set cultural norms, including those related to health behaviors. The Foundation produces a Beauty N Black Wellness Tour, Shopping 4 A Cause and will be publishing the Black BeautyShop Wellness Magazine ( www.blackbeautyshop.org ), an online health and beauty resource. Nationally, the Foundation has worked with the American Diabetes Association and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.For more information call 310.674.6700OR visit http://www.beautynmotion.org/(http://www.beautynmotion.org/?utm_source=RICHMOND+BEAUTY+N+MOTION&utm_campaign=RICHMOND+PRESS+RELEASE&utm_medium=email)