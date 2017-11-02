News By Tag
New Sarasota Location Announced for Free Medicare Open Enrollment Counseling
SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) counselors are available at the Fruitville Public library by appointment only. SHINE counselors provide free, unbiased Medicare guidance during Medicare Open Enrollment and year-round.
One-on-one counseling sessions are available by appointment only. For a SHINE referral, Medicaid beneficiaries are asked to call the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida's Helpline at 866-413-5337.
SHINE is a volunteer program of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs that empowers elders to make informed decisions about their health care coverage. The Medicare Open Enrollment period is currently underway, providing Medicare beneficiaries with an opportunity to review and change their Medicare coverage.
Open enrollment concludes on December 7.
As one of the many programs offered locally through the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida. SHINE provides free, unbiased, and personalized guidance. SHINE volunteer counselors can assist Medicare beneficiaries in finding assistance programs which may lower prescription drug costs, provide prescription drugs at no cost and help with Medicare Part B costs.
More information about the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida can be found at http://www.aaaswfl.org.
Additional SHINE Open Enrollment counseling is available in Sarasota County at the following drop-in locations and dates:
North Sarasota Library, wcj 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota FL 34234
Wednesday, Nov. 8- 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Senior Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Dr., Venice FL 34293
Monday, Nov. 20 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Senior Friendship Center, 1888 Brother Geenan Way, Sarasota FL 34236
Wednesday, Nov. 29 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
SHINE counselors are available year-round to assist with claims, appeals, long-term care planning, and other Medicare questions.
To make an appointment for counseling at the new SHINE counseling site or other SHINE sites in Southwest Florida, call the toll-free Elder Helpline at 1-866-413-5337. For more information about the SHINE program, visit the Florida Department of Elder Affairs' SHINE website at http://www.floridashine.org.
