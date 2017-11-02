 
November 2017





Introducing More Experience to CNet's Technical Team

With the growing popularity of CNet's network infrastructure programs across the UK, in Ireland and the USA, the company has added further technical resource to its growing team of instructors.
 
 
Tony Clare
LONDON - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Tony Clare has joined the CNet technical team and will initially deliver the Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®), and will progress to deliver the level 4 Certified Network Infrastructure Technician (CNIT®) and the high level Certified Network Infrastructure Design Professional (CNIDP®).

The suite of network infrastructure programs follows a path of natural progression throughout the sector. Level three CNCI® certified individuals demonstrate the highest levels of knowledge, skills and expertise in network infrastructure, the level 4 CNIT® takes existing network infrastructure skills to new levels to successfully control and deliver major infrastructure projects, whilst the high level five CNIDP® pulls together all current experience and skills to complete a detailed wcj network infrastructure design project and deliver this to the market via an effective tender response.

Over the last twelve months in particular both the CNCI® and the CNIDP® have grown in popularity and have become recognised as the standard certifications for the sector and are being specified within tender documentation for new builds and refurbishments throughout the UK.

Andrew Stevens, CNet's CEO adds, "We are delighted to welcome Tony on board. In addition to his extensive project management, bid management and hands on installation experience, Tony has received an award for his health and safety ability.  I am sure our network infrastructure learners across the world will benefit greatly from Tony's breadth of knowledge."
