Live Virtual Classroom Programs Now Available from CNet Training

CNet has expanded its program delivery methods to include a new Live Virtual Classroom - the next generation technical education environment.
 
 
Live Virtual Classroom Programs Now Available
Live Virtual Classroom Programs Now Available
 
LONDON - Jan. 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Live Virtual Classroom programs cleverly combine traditional classroom learning with live remote learning.

CNet's live virtual programs are still led by one of CNet's expert instructors in a physical classroom, yet they also enable the program to be shared 'live' with virtual learners as they 'remote' in from wherever they are in the world. Those who are in the physical classroom are able to see and communicate face-to-face with the virtual learners who have remoted in. Those who have remoted in, effectively sit in the back row of the classroom and can see all other learners. Although they are not physically present in the classroom, they can see everything the physical learners can and can also interact with both the instructor and all the other learners too and contribute to team activities through virtual breakout sessions.

From the comfort of their own home or office, virtual learners can enjoy the same learning experience as those who are physically in the classroom. Currently, the Certified Data Centre Management Professional (CDCMPâ), Certified Data Centre Design Professional (CDCDPâ), Certified Data Centre Energy Professional (CDCEPâ) and the Certified Data Centre Audit Professional (CDCAPâ) fsbdt programs are available virtually, with plans to add more programs from the Global Digital Infrastructure Education Framework in the future.

CNet's CEO, Andrew Stevens, said: "Virtual programs have been in the pipeline for a long time. It's taking a lot of planning and preparation to enable learners to have the best possible experience. We trialled the virtual program late last year and after receiving some exceptionally positive feedback, we have now added many more program dates to our schedule."

There are many benefits of virtual programs, as Andrew highlights: "CNet's virtual programs allow individuals to learn alongside others from across the world, who may not have the opportunity to travel to the physical classroom locations but can learn in the same time zone. It's good to bring learners together under one virtual roof which can only help widen learners' shared knowledge and education experiences."

To find out more about the virtual programs, please visit: http://www.cnet-training.com/live-virtual-programs/

To see all virtual programs, please visit: http://www.cnet-training.com/course-locations/virtual-program/

For more information on CNet's programs, please go to www.cnet-training.com or call 01284 767100.
