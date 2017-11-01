Spectacular success for Interactive Science

The brand new entertaining science exhibition, called Scientopolis in Rome Italy, already pre-sold over 10,000 tickets

-- The brand new exciting exhibition Interactive Science (presented in Rome under the name Scientopolis)is a fully interactive exhibition where fun, education and entertainment meet suiting adults, students, children and families of any age.Interactive Science allows visitors to interact with the machines, experience and learn about science through fun: how the bones work, which you can learn while riding a bicycle; how fast your brain reacts; how to make an instrument sound without strings; how to move electrical lights with the movement of your hands and your own ability to even create electricity…Do you know that each part of your body actually contains a music note? Do you want to hear its sound? Or would you like to test your body balance in a fun way? Do you believe there is a possibility your child could beat you in a wrestling competition?Do you want to test your memory? Do you want to see yourself in the mirror exchanging faces or parts of it with your friends? Do you want to experience an earthquake without been hurt?All the above dreams and curiosities will come true in this exhibition. "Interactive Science – Believe What You Experience" brings you to experience the magic and art of science, math, physics, natural disasters, nature, solar wcj energy, optics, lightning, biology, music, human body and more."Interactive Science – Believe What You Experience" is produced by World Touring Exhibitions in collaboration with scientists, physicists, geologists and astronomers:it combines both knowledge and fun challenges, through 50 interactive experiences.Interactive Science will be hosted in the same venue hosting another very successfulI World Touring Exhibitions' production: the exhibition Travelling Bricks made of LEGO® bricks (under the local name of Brikmania), which sold 40,000 tickets in the first month only!Interactive Science opened at the Guido Reni District, Rome, Italy, on 1st November, 2017 pre-selling over 10,000 tickets and with over 1,000 people attending on the first day. Interactive Science / Scientopolis is endorsed by the scientific TV personality Prof. Alessandro Cecchi Paone.