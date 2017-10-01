News By Tag
INTERACTIVE SCIENCE exhibition, the new exciting science exhibition
The brand new entertaining science exhibition created by 20 scientists will open in Rome, Italy
Interactive Science allows visitors to interact with the machines, experience and learn about science through fun: how the bones work, which you can learn while riding a bicycle; how fast your brain reacts; how to make an instrument sound without strings; how to move electrical lights with the movement of your hands and your own ability to even create electricity…
Do you know that each part of your body actually contains a music note? Do you want to hear its sound? Or would you like to test your body balance in a fun way? Do you believe there is a possibility your child could beat you in a wrestling competition?
All the above dreams and curiosities will come true in this exhibition. wcj "Interactive Science - Believe What You Experience" brings you to experience the magic and art of science, math, physics, natural disasters, nature, solar energy, optics, lightning, biology, music, human body and more.
"Interactive Science - Believe What You Experience" is produced by World Touring Exhibitions in collaboration with scientists, physicists, geologists and astronomers:
World Premiere: Guido Reni District, Rome, Italy, from 31st October 2017 under the name Scientopolis.
http://www.interactivescienceexhibition.com
http://www.worldtouringexhibitions.com
Alia, World Touring Exhibitions
***@worldconcertartists.org
