 
News By Tag
* #scienceacademyofchicago
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mount Prospect
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
October 2017
31302928

Science Academy Of Chicago Students Win Illinois Art Contest

 
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Nov. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Science Academy of Chicago (SAC) Art students have won the Illinois School Bus Safety Week Poster Contest. Out of thousands of contest poster entries, SAC's students were awarded Second Place for Grades 3-5 and Second Place for Grades 6-8.

Each year, the Secretary of State's Office and the Illinois Association for Pupil Transportation holds a contest to increase awareness of school bus safety issues and to publicize National School Bus Safety Week. The theme for 2017 was "My Driver – My Safety Hero!" SAC students were recognized wcj and awarded on October 19th, 2017, at the Atrium in the Gwendolyn Brooks Illinois State Library in Springfield, Illinois.

SAC is committed to shaping each student into well-rounded and motivated individuals by achieving excellence through STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math) curriculum. SAC students take weekly classes in the nurturing environment of the art studio with the ability to showcase their artistic abilities and creativity. "We are very proud of our students' achievements and artistry. It is such an accomplishment to be awarded at the state level. I believe this honor speaks to the commitment of our teachers' dedication to stimulate creativity in the classroom," states Principal Brianna Bartucci.

Since 1999, SAC's goal has been to fully prepare students to carry the torch of knowledge, freedom, and prosperity that is passed from generation to generation.

http://www.saoc.org/

Contact
Science Academy of Chicago
***@saoc.org
End
Source:
Email:***@saoc.org Email Verified
Tags:#scienceacademyofchicago
Industry:Education
Location:Mount Prospect - Illinois - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share