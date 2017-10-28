Science Academy Of Chicago Students Win Illinois Art Contest

Contact

-- Science Academy of Chicago (SAC) Art students have won the Illinois School Bus Safety Week Poster Contest. Out of thousands of contest poster entries,Each year, the Secretary of State's Office and the Illinois Association for Pupil Transportation holds a contest to increase awareness of school bus safety issues and to publicize National School Bus Safety Week. The theme for 2017 was "My Driver – My Safety Hero!" SAC students were recognized wcj and awarded on October 19, 2017, at the Atrium in the Gwendolyn Brooks Illinois State Library in Springfield, Illinois.SAC is committed to shaping each student into well-rounded and motivated individuals by achieving excellence throughcurriculum. SAC students take weekly classes in the nurturing environment of the art studio with the ability to showcase their artistic abilities and creativity. "We are very proud of our students' achievements and artistry. It is such an accomplishment to be awarded at the state level. I believe this honor speaks to the commitment of our teachers' dedication to stimulate creativity in the classroom," states Principal Brianna Bartucci.Since 1999,