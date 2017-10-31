 
News By Tag
* Christian Magazine
* Christian Community Magazine
* SPMG Media
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
October 2017
31


Christian Community Magazine November 2017 Issue is Now Available

Christian Community Magazine - America's Christian Lifestyle Magazine - has released its November 2017 issue.
 
 
Christian Community Magazine
Christian Community Magazine
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Christian Magazine
* Christian Community Magazine
* SPMG Media

Industry:
* Religion

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Nov. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The November 2017 issue of Christian Community Magazine highlights recording artist and former Destiny Child's member Michelle Williams and other Christian celebrities as they discuss their challenges with depression and the steps they took to overcome it.

Christian Community Magazine is America's Christian Lifestyle Magazine, covering world, national, church and ministry news. CCM provides also interviews with Christian authors, artists, ministers and their wives, organizations and more!  Here you will find practical advice on every aspect of Christian life from entertainment, events, shopping, parenting, music, marriage resources and more!

"We created this publication to provide our readers access to family-friendly information that will encourage, inspire and engage the Christian lifestyle," said Gina Johnson Smith, publisher and media expert at parent company SPMG Media.

Christian Community Magazine is published monthly by SPMG Media. The magazine is available for complimentary download when you subscribe at the website https://spmgmedia.wixsite.com/ccmagazine.

Follow them:

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ChristianCommunityMagazine/

BLOG SITE - https://christiancommunitymagazine.wordpress.com

TWITTER wcj - https://twitter.com/ChristianComMag?lang=en

Submit your press releases - Email spmgmedia@gmail.com. Interested in being featured or be included in our eblast or directory? Contact us for more information.

Economical advertising available - https://www.mediabids.com/CHRISTIANCOMMUNITYMAG

ABOUT CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY MAGAZINE

Christian Community Magazine is America's Christian Lifestyle Magazine, providing news and teachings, as well as practical advice on aspects of Christian life from entertainment, events, shopping, parenting, music, marriage resources and more! Learn more at https://spmgmedia.wixsite.com/ccmagazine

ABOUT SPMG MEDIA

SPMG Media is one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://spmgmedia.wixsite.com/spmg-media

Contact
Gina Smith
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Christian Community Magazine
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Christian Magazine, Christian Community Magazine, SPMG Media
Industry:Religion
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SPMG Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share