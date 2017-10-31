News By Tag
Christian Community Magazine November 2017 Issue is Now Available
Christian Community Magazine - America's Christian Lifestyle Magazine - has released its November 2017 issue.
Christian Community Magazine is America's Christian Lifestyle Magazine, covering world, national, church and ministry news. CCM provides also interviews with Christian authors, artists, ministers and their wives, organizations and more! Here you will find practical advice on every aspect of Christian life from entertainment, events, shopping, parenting, music, marriage resources and more!
"We created this publication to provide our readers access to family-friendly information that will encourage, inspire and engage the Christian lifestyle," said Gina Johnson Smith, publisher and media expert at parent company SPMG Media.
Christian Community Magazine is published monthly by SPMG Media. The magazine is available for complimentary download when you subscribe at the website https://spmgmedia.wixsite.com/
ABOUT CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY MAGAZINE
Christian Community Magazine is America's Christian Lifestyle Magazine, providing news and teachings, as well as practical advice on aspects of Christian life from entertainment, events, shopping, parenting, music, marriage resources and more! Learn more at https://spmgmedia.wixsite.com/
ABOUT SPMG MEDIA
SPMG Media is one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://spmgmedia.wixsite.com/
