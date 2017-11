Christian Community Magazine November 2017 Issue is Now Available

Christian Community Magazine - America's Christian Lifestyle Magazine - has released its November 2017 issue.

-- The November 2017 issue of Christian Community Magazine highlights recording artist and former Destiny Child's member Michelle Williams and other Christian celebrities as they discuss their challenges with depression and the steps they took to overcome it.iscovering world, national, church and ministry news. CCM provides also interviews with Christian authors, artists, ministers and their wives, organizations and more! Here you will find practical advice on every aspect of Christian life from entertainment, events, shopping, parenting, music, marriage resources and more!," said Gina Johnson Smith, publisher and media expert at parent company SPMG Media.Christian Community Magazine is published monthly by SPMG Media. The magazine is available for complimentary download when you subscribe at the website https://spmgmedia.wixsite.com/ ccmagazine FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ChristianCommunityMagazine/BLOG SITE - https://christiancommunitymagazine.wordpress.comTWITTER wcj - https://twitter.com/ChristianComMag?lang=enSubmit your press releases - Email spmgmedia@gmail.com. Interested in being featured or be included in our eblast or directory? Contact us for more information.Economical advertising available - https://www.mediabids.com/CHRISTIANCOMMUNITYMAGChristian Community Magazine isnews and teachings, as well as practical advice on aspects of Christian life from entertainment, events, shopping, parenting, music, marriage resources and more! Learn more at https://spmgmedia.wixsite.com/ccmagazineABOUT SPMG MEDIAis one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://spmgmedia.wixsite.com/ spmg-media