United Way Volusia-Flagler Deploys Volunteers for Make a Difference Day
Make a Difference Day is one of the largest annual nationwide days of service. Tens of thousands of volunteers across the country unite on the fourth Saturday in October with a common mission: to improve the lives of others through a wide range of community-driven service projects.
The theme for United Way's 2017 Make a Difference Day was 'Neighbors Helping Neighbors' and more than 75 volunteers served at eight different locations for a combined total of 225 hours. The value to the community totaled nearly $5,000 based on the state-recognized value of a volunteer hour.
Volunteers came from a variety local companies including Publix, Teledyne, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona State College, United Way Volusia and Flagler Counties (UWVFC), Women United Volusia and Women United Flagler. Local high school students and families also joined in to make a difference.
"It was a pleasure serving the community for Make a Difference Day alongside fellow United Way volunteers,"
Agencies across the two-county area benefited from the service day included: The House Next Door in DeLand, SMA DeLand Outpatient Center, Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties, Domestic Abuse Council, Healthy Start Coalition of Flagler and Volusia Counties, Children's Home Society, Family Renew Community, and various food pantries. The projects ranged from cleaning up Hurricane Irma debris, landscaping, decorating, building bunk beds, painting, collecting cans and distributing shoes to families in need.
"It is always astounding what we can accomplish when our community comes together to help one another," said Dennis Burns, UWVFC's CEO. "We are so grateful for the outpouring of hard work and support from our volunteers this year and we were thrilled to have completed so many projects for our local agencies in need."
Organizations looking to get involved may contact Francine Martin, volunteer coordinator, at 386-275-1948. Each year, the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties connects more than 4,000 volunteers with service projects that combine their passion and the needs of our community. Currently, more than 100 nonprofits are registered on Get Connected, United Way's volunteer management database.
# # #
The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations. Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund 30 programs from 22 local partner agencies. For more information, please visit http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564)
