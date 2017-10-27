 
Canvass Analytics CEO joins Google GO NORTH panel to highlight AI potential

 
 
TORONTO - Nov. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Canvass Analytics, a provider of AI-enabled predictive analytics for the Industrial Internet of Things, is excited to announce that Humera Malik, Canvass Analytics' CEO, will present at GO NORTH, an event hosted by Google Canada which promotes the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accelerate economic growth. The event is being held on 2 November in Toronto.

Joining the panel discussion 'AI across Industries', Ms Malik will join the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister for Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Kerry Liu, founder of Rubikloud to discuss how AI can be applied to different industries such as retail and manufacturing. Canvass Analytics is the latest Canadian technology start-up success story, whereby Fortune 5000 are leveraging its AI-powered platform to derive predictive maintenance, predictive process optimization, and energy efficiency predictions.

"There is a huge amount of excitement and buzz around the potential of AI to accelerate wcj business growth. In the case for industrial companies seeking to improve their operations, AI is key to overcoming the barriers to managing big data that they are collecting through IoT as well as ensuring they are making decisions with the most up-to-date intelligence possible," said Ms Malik.

Canvass Analytics is using the power of AI to tackle the complicated challenge of making data science scalable for Industrial companies with its automated predictive analytics platform. The Canvass Platform brings automation to the entire data analysis process, which is critical in distilling the millions of data points being generated by Industrial processes and equipment in order to create key predictive insights for operations team.

GO NORTH (https://events.withgoogle.com/gonorth2017/) brings together the brightest minds of Canada's tech ecosystem together to unlock the potential of Artificial Intelligence. Hosted by Google Canada, the event will explore Canada's early leadership in AI, and how it can be used to accelerate growth across the economy. Google will be livestreaming the event and panel discussion on Google Canada's Youtube page: https://www.youtube.com/googlecanada

Media Contact
Ashleigh Young
Arch Communications
ayoung@archcommpr.com
Canvass Analytics
