News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Canadian 2018 Myers-Briggs® Training Dates Announced
"The demand for our training programs is increasing throughout Canada. In response to customer requests we are offering workshops in Saskatoon and Montreal in 2018," says Mark Fitzsimmons, President of Psychometrics Canada. "The popularity of our Master Class workshops has also spurred the creation of two new workshops this year: Using Type to Increase Organizational Effectiveness and Career Paths - Personality Type and Career Direction."
Program participants are extremely satisfied with the MBTI Certification program; 9 out of 10 of them say they would recommend the program to a friend or colleague.*
"Increasing numbers of Canadian companies are using personality type to improve productivity and retention of their workforces through improved leadership, team performance, conflict resolution and employee engagement,"
Psychometrics Canada (www.psychometrics.com)
For more information about the MBTI training program or about Psychometrics Canada, contact: Gaëtanne Pelletier; 7125-77 Ave NW; Edmonton, AB, Canada, T6B-0B5; 1.800.661.5158 ext. 227;
training@psychometrics.com;
MBTI Certification Program Survey conducted by Psychometrics Canada, 2015
Fact Sheet
This year participants will receive $200 off the registration fee if they sign up eight weeks or more in advance of a program start date.
2018 Program Dates and Locations
MBTI Certification Program
Vancouver, Feb 5-8
Toronto, Mar 5-8
Saskatoon, Mar 19-22
Mississauga, May 7-10
Edmonton, June 4-7
Montréal (en français) 4 au 7 juin
Ottawa, July 9-12
Mississauga, July 23-26
Vancouver, Aug 13-16
Montreal, Sep 24-27
Calgary, Oct 15-18
Toronto, Nov 19-22
MBTI Step II Certification Program
Vancouver, Feb 8
Toronto, May 8
Saskatoon, Mar 22
Mississauga, wcj May 10
Edmonton, June 7
Montréal (en français) 7 juin
Ottawa, July 12
Mississauga, July 26
Vancouver, Aug 16
Montreal, Sep 27
Calgary, Oct 18
Toronto, Nov 22
MBTI Master Class Series
"Using Type to Solve Communications Problems"
Toronto, Mar 9
"Using Type to Optimize Leadership"
Saskatoon, Mar 23
"Using Type to Increase Organizational Effectiveness"
Mississauga, May 11
"Using Type to NavigateConflict"
Ottawa, July 13
"Career Paths - Personality Type and Career Direction"
Vancouver, Aug 17
MBTI Optimizing Team Performance Program
Vancouver, Feb 9
Edmonton, June 8
Mississauga, July 27
Montreal, Sep 28
Psychometrics Canada is the only authorized Canadian distributor of the MBTI assessment, FIRO-B®, CPI™ 260, and CPI™ 434. Psychometrics Canada is the publisher of the Work Personality Index® assessment, Career Values Scale, and Career Interest Profiler. Assessments and training are available in both French and English.
Contact
Gaëtanne Pelletier
***@psychometrics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse