Canadian 2018 Myers-Briggs® Training Dates Announced

Psychometrics Canada, a leading assessment publisher and consultant for the development and selection of people in business, government and education, today announced dates for its complete 2018 Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®) training programs (http://www.psychometrics.com/en-us/training.htm). This year, workshops are being offered in new locations across Canada, and include a variety of fresh 1-day MBTI Master Class Series workshops. The highly interactive MBTI Certification program empowers human resource, organizational development, career counseling, and learning and development professionals to make a positive impact on individuals, teams, and leaders with the help of the most versatile and widely used personality assessment in the world."The demand for our training programs is increasing throughout Canada. In response to customer requests we are offering workshops in Saskatoon and Montreal in 2018," says Mark Fitzsimmons, President of Psychometrics Canada. "The popularity of our Master Class workshops has also spurred the creation of two new workshops this year: Using Type to Increase Organizational Effectiveness and Career Paths - Personality Type and Career Direction."Program participants are extremely satisfied with the MBTI Certification program; 9 out of 10 of them say they would recommend the program to a friend or colleague."Increasing numbers of Canadian companies are using personality type to improve productivity and retention of their workforces through improved leadership, team performance, conflict resolution and employee engagement,"says Shawn Bakker, Registered Psychologist at Psychometrics Canada. Because of the popularity and usefulness of the MBTI instrument, Psychometrics Canada certified professionals within some of the largest organizations in Canada in 2017, including The Department of National Defence, MNP LLP, TJX Canada, The Salvation Army, Toronto Hydro Electric System, The Universities of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Western Ontario, and Health Authorities including Providence and Interior Health.Psychometrics Canada (www.psychometrics.com)has been providing assessment and consulting services for over 40 years. Psychometrics Canada is the only authorized Canadian distributor and certification provider of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and Strong Interest Inventory® assessments. The company's expertise is in test development, online test delivery, and consulting services focused on talent management.MBTI Certification Program Survey conducted by Psychometrics Canada, 2015This year participants will receive $200 off the registration fee if they sign up eight weeks or more in advance of a program start date.Vancouver, Feb 5-8Toronto, Mar 5-8Saskatoon, Mar 19-22Mississauga, May 7-10Edmonton, June 4-7Ottawa, July 9-12Mississauga, July 23-26Vancouver, Aug 13-16Montreal, Sep 24-27Calgary, Oct 15-18Toronto, Nov 19-22Vancouver, Feb 8Toronto, May 8Saskatoon, Mar 22Mississauga, May 10Edmonton, June 7Ottawa, July 12Mississauga, July 26Vancouver, Aug 16Montreal, Sep 27Calgary, Oct 18Toronto, Nov 22Toronto, Mar 9Saskatoon, Mar 23Mississauga, May 11Ottawa, July 13Vancouver, Aug 17Vancouver, Feb 9Edmonton, June 8Mississauga, July 27Montreal, Sep 28Psychometrics Canada is the only authorized Canadian distributor of the MBTI assessment, FIRO-B®, CPI™ 260, and CPI™ 434. Psychometrics Canada is the publisher of the Work Personality Index® assessment, Career Values Scale, and Career Interest Profiler. Assessments and training are available in both French and English.