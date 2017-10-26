News By Tag
"We Gather Together" arranged for Brass Quartet by John W. Pratt
Noteworthy Sheet Music announces publication of a new arrangement of the Thanksgiving Hymn "We Gather Together" for brass quartet.
Wilt heden nu treden, nowadays known in America as We Gather Together, is a Christian hymn of Dutch origin. The melody was composed by Adrianus Valerius in 1597 and first published in 1626. With the harmonization by Eduard Kremser in 1877 and the English text of 1894 by Theodore Baker, it is the most popular song traditionally associated with the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. Last year, NSM published John W. Pratt's arrangement of the piece for woodwind quintet. Now Mr. Pratt has created a joyous new arrangement of the piece for brass quartet, in time for the 2017 holiday.
The Thanksgiving tradition in the Pratt household goes back as far as pianist John Pratt (b. 1931) can remember, and when it fell to him to play all three stanzas at his family's annual gathering, he got interested in livening it up. His arrangement of We Gather Together lends new excitement and interesting harmonies to this old favorite. The opportunistic half-step modulations introduced to help amateur voices warm up also brighten successive stanzas for brass. The Noteworthy Sheet Music brass edition includes a score in concert pitch as well as parts for two C-trumpets, horn in F, and trombone. For additional information about this new brass quartet wcj arrangement, including a preview of the score and an audio sample, check out the listing on the NSM website at https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/
NSM also offers a free PDF download of Mr. Pratt's version of We Gather Together for piano, which can be found under Sing-Along Materials at https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/
