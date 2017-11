"We Gather Together" arranged for Brass Quartet by John W. Pratt

Noteworthy Sheet Music announces publication of a new arrangement of the Thanksgiving Hymn "We Gather Together" for brass quartet.

We Gather Together, arr. Brass Quartet by J. W. Pratt

--is an online sheet music publishing enterprise with a catalog of >160 editions, most of which are unavailable from other sources. NSM specializes in, but is not limited to, sheet music for flute and alto flute. They offer original contemporary works by distinguished American composers, facsimile editions of rare historical scores, and unique transcriptions of pieces from the classical repertoire. Selected NSM publications are offered as professionally-printed hard copy versions, and most of NSM's catalog listings are available as convenient pdf downloads from the NSM website. Visitfor additional information about the new release mentioned below and other NSM editions. New sheet music selections are uploaded often, along with preview pages, contributing composer biographies, useful links, reviews and articles., nowadays known in America as, is a Christian hymn of Dutch origin. The melody was composed by Adrianus Valerius in 1597 and first published in 1626. With the harmonization by Eduard Kremser in 1877 and the English text of 1894 by Theodore Baker, it is the most popular song traditionally associated with the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. Last year, NSM published John W. Pratt's arrangement of the piece for woodwind quintet. Now Mr. Pratt has created a joyous new arrangement of the piece for brass quartet, in time for the 2017 holiday.The Thanksgiving tradition in the Pratt household goes back as far as pianist John Pratt (b. 1931) can remember, and when it fell to him to play all three stanzas at his family's annual gathering, he got interested in livening it up. His arrangement oflends new excitement and interesting harmonies to this old favorite. The opportunistic half-step modulations introduced to help amateur voices warm up also brighten successive stanzas for brass. The Noteworthy Sheet Music brass edition includes a score in concert pitch as well as parts for two C-trumpets, horn in F, and trombone. For additional information about this new brass quartet wcj arrangement, including a preview of the score and an audio sample, check out the listing on the NSM website at https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/ sheet-music/ ensemble... NSM also offers a free PDF download of Mr. Pratt's version offor piano, which can be found under Sing-Along Materials at https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/ sheet-music/ ensemble...