Regroup Therapy Named Winner of 16th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards
Regroup Therapy is pioneering Telepsychiatry as a service across the US. While 1 in 5 members of the US population will require access to mental health services each year, the scarcity of mental health clinicians creates a barrier to providing quality behavioral mental health care. Using an innovative telepsych service platform, Regroup Therapy more efficiently distributes mental health professionals (prescribers and non-prescribers);
"We are proud to be recognized as a Social Innovator as it brings more attention to the mental health clinician shortage. I am proud of the team and all those who have supported wcj Regroup's mission to provide quality behavioral mental health care to those who need it most," said David Cohn, Founder, and CEO of Regroup Therapy.
The winners were announced at an event held at Chicago's Harris Theater on Monday, October 30, with nearly 1500 business and civic leaders, and supporters of innovation in attendance. The Chicago Innovation Awards, celebrating its 16th year, is the Chicago region's foremost recognition of the most innovative new products or services brought to market or to public service each year.
About Regroup Therapy
Founded in 2011, Regroup Therapy is a leading telepsychiatry company. The company's mission is to is to ensure that anyone in need of mental health care can access a clinically-appropriate, high-quality behavioral health provider, regardless of where they live. Regroup has more than 3,000 mental health providers (prescribers and non-prescribers)
