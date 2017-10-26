 
News By Tag
* Telepsych
* Telehealth
* Mental Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
October 2017
313029282726

Regroup Therapy Named Winner of 16th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Telepsych
* Telehealth
* Mental Health

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Awards

CHICAGO - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Regroup Therapy of Chicago, IL has been named one of the winners of the 16th annual Chicago Innovation Awards. Out of 530 nominees, the judges selected Regroup Therapy as the recipient of this year's Social Innovator Award. Past winners include Groupon and Cleversafe.

Regroup Therapy is pioneering Telepsychiatry as a service across the US. While 1 in 5 members of the US population will require access to mental health services each year, the scarcity of mental health clinicians creates a barrier to providing quality behavioral mental health care. Using an innovative telepsych service platform, Regroup Therapy more efficiently distributes mental health professionals (prescribers and non-prescribers); providing help where the need is greatest.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Social Innovator as it brings more attention to the mental health clinician shortage. I am proud of the team and all those who have supported wcj Regroup's mission to provide quality behavioral mental health care to those who need it most," said David Cohn, Founder, and CEO of Regroup Therapy.

The winners were announced at an event held at Chicago's Harris Theater on Monday, October 30, with nearly 1500 business and civic leaders, and supporters of innovation in attendance.  The Chicago Innovation Awards, celebrating its 16th year, is the Chicago region's foremost recognition of the most innovative new products or services brought to market or to public service each year.

About Regroup Therapy

Founded in 2011, Regroup Therapy is a leading telepsychiatry company. The company's mission is to is to ensure that anyone in need of mental health care can access a clinically-appropriate, high-quality behavioral health provider, regardless of where they live. Regroup has more than 3,000 mental health providers (prescribers and non-prescribers) in its nationwide network and provides services in multiple care settings including primary care, outpatient mental health, and corrections. For more information about Regroup Therapy, visit its website at www.regrouptherapy.com

Contact
Emily Kohler
***@regrouptherapy.com
End
Source:
Email:***@regrouptherapy.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Regroup Therapy News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share