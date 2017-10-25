News By Tag
Theatreworks USA's Click, Clack, Moo at Adelphi University on November 18 at 2:00 p.m
"Cows that type? Hens on strike! Whoever heard of such a thing!" Farmer Brown cries.
When his granddaughter Jenny comes for a visit, Farmer Brown declares the farm a "tech-free zone." He confiscates her laptop and puts it in the barn where the shivering cows use it to type messages requesting blankets.
"No way," replies Farmer Brown. "No blankets!"
So the cows go on strike and the chickens join them in solidarity. No blankets: no milk, no eggs!
Will Farmer Brown give in to the animals' demands? Will Jenny get her computer back? Find out in a hilariously "mooooo-ving"
The Adelphi PAC is one wcj of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale for $20 with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves over 7,900 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
