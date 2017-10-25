News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
M-Connect Media Released Gift Card Magento 2 Extension to Boost Holiday Sales
The holiday season is the best days of years for both online merchants and customers also. By Offering free gifts and discounts on shopping, increase the customer loyalty and engagement. When talking about the Gift card, M-Connect Media is the best.
Recently, M-Connect Media has released Gift Card extension for Magento 2 merchants. It believes that gift card shopping could help Magento ecommerce merchants to boost overall sales and revenues.
The November and December months considered as holiday seasons. During the holiday seasons, online visitors buy more product than average days of the entire year. In the USA culture, Black Friday comes just after Thanksgiving Day. The Cyber Monday comes after the Black Friday. Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday consider as the biggest shopping days.
With increased trends of people to shop online using the latest mobile technologies, the majority of shopping during the entire holiday week touches new high and breaks previous records.
According to various online survey reports, gift cards and related shopping resides on the top of the list of gifting during the holiday seasons. Most of the people feel the selection of the gift items for others troublesome. Thus, the gift givers find gift card an effective solution for effective gifting.
It increases gift card usage day-by-day, and online merchants look for advanced gift card selling techniques to woo holiday shoppers. In due course, M-Connect has release gift card extension with attention-grabbing wcj features.
The extension allows Magento 2 merchants to create different types of gift cards. The gift card could send via email or postal mail as per prescriptions of the gift card shoppers.
The merchants can apply gift code on the various products on the store and boost the overall sales as well as bring new customers on their list. The gift card shoppers also use the card for self-gifting. The merchants can define the lifetime of the card and set alerts for expiry date.
The extension allows online store owners to customize design and message of a gift card with the desired flexibility. The extension also allows setting for a refund on the cancellation of the card. Moreover, this promotion module allows merchants to set card usage along with coupon code and tempt shoppers more.
The most interesting thing for the gift card extension is that it allows merchants to create a gift card with custom value so customers can use gift cards with small to a large amount as per their wishes, and send to the recipients.
Thus, gift card extension can ease the life of Magento 2 eCommerce merchants considerably and help them to grab the most out of upcoming holiday sales. Want to increase your online sales in this holidays? Get this promotion Gift Card Magento 2 extension at https://www.mconnectmedia.com/
M-Connect Media has declared the extensive supports and services behind the gift card extension purchases. E-commerce developers at M-Connect Media have created 80+ Magento extensions and upload in the marketplace also.
Moreover, the team has extensive experiences of developing small to big scale eCommerce stores, and until today they have designed 1000+ websites with advanced features and functionality. You will get detailed information about the Gift Card extension functionality at our online support ticketing system https://support.mconnectmedia.com/
About M-Connect Media:
M-Connect Media is leading Magento extension Development Company that believes in bridging the gap between the clients and their customers with the help of the extensions. It could be attained by bringing technology and innovation together. M-Connect Media eCommerce develops a simpler yet attractive Magento websites. It also supports clients in improving the performance of their websites as well as helping in installation and managing the backend. For more information regarding Magento development, please visit https://www.mconnectmedia.com/
Contact
M-Connect Media
+1 (319) 804-8627
info@mconnectmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse