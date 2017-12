M-Connect Media Announced Flat 50% OFF on Combo Offers of Magento 2 Extensions

Enjoy Flat 50% Discount on buying the Magento 2 Extensions in Combo (Pairs).

--is a known company in Magento extension development. Currently, this leading company offering discounts on Magento extensions, development & support services due to the holiday season.At present, the world is approaching great holidays of 2017. The December is going on, and people are on the way to celebrate Christmas-2017 and New Year-2018. At this juncture, M-Connect Media is going to help online merchants by offering its existing and helpful Magento 2 extensions in a combination of pairs.The combo comes withso buyers may have one free on one buy-in sum. It seems lucrative offer for the Magento merchants who know the real values of the Magento extensions developed by the Magento extension development team.The M-Connect team is always developing extension keeping the pain points of the Magento merchants to ease their lives and grow further. Many of the extensions are to ease the product navigation and enhance the website usability and shopping experience.Some are improving conversion funnel by aids in shipping, order tracking, checkout process, and payments. Some extensions are aiming to augment the overall user experiences to boost the sales, customer engagement, and loyalty of customers.1)= $178 with 50% discount it will be2)= $238 with 50% discount it will be3)= $228 with 50% discount it will be4)= $288 with 50% discount it will be5)= $198 with 50% discount it will be6)= $228 with 50% discount it will wcj be7)= $158 with 50% discount it will be8)= $138 with 50% discount it will be9)= $128 with 50% discount it will beBy considering the above facts, Magento eCommerce merchants choose to buy combo instead of grabbing discounts in the form of the cash. Moreover, the support and maintenance team at M-Connect Media offers complete support for installation and configuration of the extension to use it customized ways and address the bespoke needs of the Magento 2x merchants.You can know more or buy the combo Magento 2 extensions with flat 50% off at https://www.mconnectmedia.com/ magento-ecommerce- special-offers M-Connect Media is consisting of highly experienced and expert team of Magento designers and programmers. It flairs in Magento extension development and delivered 80+ Magento extensions to aid the Magento merchants.Magento developers at M-Connect have designed 1000+ websites for Magento ecommerce and other clients. It has a team of support and maintenance to provide services round-the-clock irrespective of time zone differences.If you are interested to know more regarding the Magento extensions or development services, we welcome you to visit https://www.mconnectmedia.com/ magento-2-development- solutions M-Connect Media,353 McCook Cir NW,Kennesaw, Georgia 30144,The United States.https://www.mconnectmedia.com