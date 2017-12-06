News By Tag
M-Connect Media Announced Flat 50% OFF on Combo Offers of Magento 2 Extensions
Enjoy Flat 50% Discount on buying the Magento 2 Extensions in Combo (Pairs).
At present, the world is approaching great holidays of 2017. The December is going on, and people are on the way to celebrate Christmas-2017 and New Year-2018. At this juncture, M-Connect Media is going to help online merchants by offering its existing and helpful Magento 2 extensions in a combination of pairs.
The combo comes with flat 50% off so buyers may have one free on one buy-in sum. It seems lucrative offer for the Magento merchants who know the real values of the Magento extensions developed by the Magento extension development team.
The M-Connect team is always developing extension keeping the pain points of the Magento merchants to ease their lives and grow further. Many of the extensions are to ease the product navigation and enhance the website usability and shopping experience.
Some are improving conversion funnel by aids in shipping, order tracking, checkout process, and payments. Some extensions are aiming to augment the overall user experiences to boost the sales, customer engagement, and loyalty of customers.
The 9 Best Magento 2 Extensions combos have planned in following packages.
1) FAQs + Featured Product = $178 with 50% discount it will be $89.
2) Matrix Rate + Rich Snippets = $238 with 50% discount it will be $119.
3) Part Finder + Gallery View = $228 with 50% discount it will be $114.
4) AL Navigation + Advanced AJAX Login = $288 with 50% discount it will be $144.
5) Search Autocomplete + Out of stock = $198 with 50% discount it will be $99.
6) Shipping Restriction + Store Locator = $228 with 50% discount it will wcj be $114.
7) AJAX Product Scroll + Product Flipper = $158 with 50% discount it will be $79.
8) Brand Logo Slider + Angular Product Scroll = $138 with 50% discount it will be $69.
9) Flat Rate Shipping per Product + Track Order = $128 with 50% discount it will be $64.
By considering the above facts, Magento eCommerce merchants choose to buy combo instead of grabbing discounts in the form of the cash. Moreover, the support and maintenance team at M-Connect Media offers complete support for installation and configuration of the extension to use it customized ways and address the bespoke needs of the Magento 2x merchants.
You can know more or buy the combo Magento 2 extensions with flat 50% off at https://www.mconnectmedia.com/
A Few Words about M-Connect Media
M-Connect Media is consisting of highly experienced and expert team of Magento designers and programmers. It flairs in Magento extension development and delivered 80+ Magento extensions to aid the Magento merchants.
Magento developers at M-Connect have designed 1000+ websites for Magento ecommerce and other clients. It has a team of support and maintenance to provide services round-the-clock irrespective of time zone differences.
If you are interested to know more regarding the Magento extensions or development services, we welcome you to visit https://www.mconnectmedia.com/
Company Detail:
M-Connect Media,
353 McCook Cir NW,
Kennesaw, Georgia 30144,
The United States.
https://www.mconnectmedia.com
Contact
M-Connect Media
info@mconnectmedia.com
+1 319 804-8627
