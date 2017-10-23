 
Anand Software Releases Computer Based Test Software for Authors

Anand Software and Training released CBT software that enables authors to write their own tests and distribute.
 
 
Anand Software and Training
Anand Software and Training
 
BANGALORE, India - Oct. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Anand Software and Training Private Limited, a Bangalore based software company, recently released computer based exam software that is useful for authors and subject matter experts to write their own question bank and distribute the same through CBT software.

The CBT software works off-line and provides several features like support for different classes, creation of student profiles, support for various types of questions, etc. The software is useful for independent authors, organizations that intend to test the candidates for skills using their own question bank, and instructors for testing the students in a class room environment.

The software consists fo two parts. One is that of the author, and the other is that of the exam engine. The author software may be downloaded free of cost. However, the exam engine is available in both Demo and Full versions. The demo version is limited to fewer questions, but all other features are available. The full version supports any number of questions and the licensing is based on "per computer".

The exam engine wcj features include "learn mode" and "exam mode", question bookmarking, detailed stats, and multiple student profiles generation. Question types supported include MCQ, Drag-n-drop, and scenario-based.

You may download the exam engine software at the links given below:
http://www.swregn.com/Products/Exam_Engine.html

Author software may be downloaded using the product page given below:
http://www.swregn.com/Products/Author_module.html

Other products available from the website include CCNA exam simulator, A+ exam simulator, Network+ labsim, CCNA Network Simulator with Designer, Juniper JUNOS simulators, etc.

About swregn.com: swregn.com is a brand website of Anand Software and Training Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore. The company is engaged in development of software, web solutions, and certification study materials.

Disclaimer: Anand Software and Training is not associated with any other company. CCNA®, Cisco®  is a brand name of Cisco Systems® and duly acknowledged. Comptia® is a trademark os Comptia organization.

Contact
Vijay Anand
***@anandsoft.com
End
