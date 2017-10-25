News By Tag
On Top Of a Cloud Announces Compilation Placement with South Korea's Wantreez Music
On Top Of a Cloud Composer Deirdre Leah Faegre was delighted with the placement by Wantreez Music:
"Placed in a short film entitled, 'Indian Hill,' my recorded heartbeat from a sonogram is heard in the intro as my arranger-producer dad wanted to convey the very special interest he had in my arrival even half-way through gestation by recording my heart with a handheld cassette recorder in a physicians office."
"With the first piano motif begins a 'dialogue' with my dad [on the outside] with his piano part answering. A 'conversation' develops between us in this way until the moment of birth itself as the production gives way to cellos, cymbal dynamics and a French horn section that enjoin the piano representing the 'trauma' of emerging from the womb and its resolution which quickly follows."
"At this point, a pop ensemble of drums, bass, guitars and two sections of violins displaying the bowing techniques of spiccato and pizzicato accompany the lyrical verses and choruses of the song structure until the bridge, where backwards lead guitar dynamically punctuate the lyrical lament."
Established in 2011, South Korean startup Wantreez Music partnered with the most popular music identification application company, Shazam, in August, 2016. According to the Korea Times:
"South Korean startup Wantreez Music inked a partnership to get big data from the most popular music identification app company, Shazam…Wantreez Music will receive a huge amount of Shazam's global user search data categorized by region and genre."
"Through the deal, Wantreez Music will receive an average of 20 million user queries a day, which the firm said will help its service of helping stores select music to play. In addition, the firm hopes that K-pop will take a firm root abroad as it will be able to export customized Korean songs after confirming their popularity by region."
"I am delighted about our partnership with the world's most popular music identification service provider Shazam," Wantreez Music CEO Noh Jong-chan said. "Through this, we will be able to hear the same background music in stores here that's played in a Michelin star restaurant in New York or a luxury brand store in London. It offers a good opportunity for clients who wish to increase sales through music marketing."
Shazam's APAC manager, Jonathan Lee, said, "We are excited to be partnering with Wantreez Music within the Asia region to provide them with access to the top trending songs from around the globe. With over 700 million global users we generate over 20 million requests every day and from this data we can provide unique and detailed insights into the most popular songs across multiple genres and regions globally. By providing access to our comprehensive data and analysis, Wantreez will be able to make better and more informed decisions on their musical selections for the stores and businesses that they serve."
"I view this as a very desirable case of cooperation that goes beyond borders, where international big data skills and materials are used domestically,"
"Through continuing to cooperate with Shazam, Wantreez Music plans to add value to the data accumulated over time, the company said."
Returning to the Wantreez Music compilation placement, Deirdre added:
"The chorus returns which gives way to a free-style section of production evocative of the psychedelia of the late '60's with tamboura, dulcimer, McCartneyesque bass guitar part and an 'I Am The Walrus' cello section which sets up the outro with a IV of IV chord transition to the song's conclusion."
Taxi, an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, variously describes "In My Eyes":
"Another beautiful song! A strong lyric theme...in my opinion, you are the best artist for these singer-songwriter or Classic Pop style[s]...This song has so many great wcj elements. Fantastic catchy hook with beautiful lyrics and great musical ideas...very strong vocals...nicely produced...intro is really cool. Good musicianship--
"In My Eyes" is available from Amazon and other fine stores:
About On Top Of a Cloud
On Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.
For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/
