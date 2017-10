On Top Of a Cloud Singer/Songwriter Deirdre Leah Faegre

-- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the placement ofto, a compilation CD from various artists by, "a South Korean commercial radio broadcasting service for businesses and the developer of, a corporate and franchise partner for music products. Rhymeduck provides brand marketing services that specialize in cost reduction.Composer Deirdre Leah Faegre was delighted with the placement by Wantreez Music:"Placed in a short film entitled, '' my recorded heartbeat from a sonogram is heard in the intro as my arranger-producer dad wanted to convey thespecial interest he had in my arrival even half-way through gestation by recording my heart with a handheld cassette recorder in a physicians office.""With the first piano motif begins a 'dialogue' with my dad [on the outside] withpiano part answering. A 'conversation' develops between us in this way until the moment of birth itself as the production gives way to cellos, cymbal dynamics and a French horn section that enjoin the piano representing the 'trauma' of emerging from the womb and its resolution which quickly follows.""At this point, a pop ensemble of drums, bass, guitars and two sections of violins displaying the bowing techniques of spiccato and pizzicato accompany the lyrical verses and choruses of the song structure until the bridge, where backwards lead guitar dynamically punctuate the lyrical lament."Established in 2011, South Korean startup Wantreez Music partnered with the most popular music identification application company,in August, 2016. According to the Korea Times:"South Korean startup Wantreez Music inked a partnership to get big data from the most popular music identification app company, Shazam…Wantreez Music will receive a huge amount of Shazam's global user search data categorized by region and genre.""Through the deal, Wantreez Music will receive an average of 20 million user queries a day, which the firm said will help its service of helping stores select music to play. In addition, the firm hopes that K-pop will take a firm root abroad as it will be able to export customized Korean songs after confirming their popularity by region.""I am delighted about our partnership with the world's most popular music identification service provider Shazam," Wantreez Music CEO Noh Jong-chan said. "Through this, we will be able to hear the same background music in stores here that's played in a Michelin star restaurant in New York or a luxury brand store in London. It offers a good opportunity for clients who wish to increase sales through music marketing."Shazam's APAC manager, Jonathan Lee, said, "We are excited to be partnering with Wantreez Music within the Asia region to provide them with access to the top trending songs from around the globe. With over 700 million global users we generate over 20 million requests every day and from this data we can provide unique and detailed insights into the most popular songs across multiple genres and regions globally. By providing access to our comprehensive data and analysis, Wantreez will be able to make better and more informed decisions on their musical selections for the stores and businesses that they serve.""I view this as a very desirable case of cooperation that goes beyond borders, where international big data skills and materials are used domestically,"said Prof. Lee Min-hye at Winchester University. "Wantreez Music can use the opportunity to advance into the music service industry overseas.""Through continuing to cooperate with Shazam, Wantreez Music plans to add value to the data accumulated over time, the company said."Returning to the Wantreez Music compilation placement, Deirdre added:"The chorus returns which gives way to a free-style section of production evocative of the psychedelia of the late '60's with tamboura, dulcimer,bass guitar part and ancello section which sets up the outro with a IV of IV chord transition to the song's conclusion.", an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, variously describes "":"Another beautiful song! A strong lyric theme...in my opinion, you are the best artist for these singer-songwriter or Classic Pop style[s]...This song has so many great wcj elements. Fantastic catchy hook with beautiful lyrics and great musical ideas...very strong vocals...nicely produced...intro is really cool. Good musicianship--great playing...You're quite expressive...I do hear the influence of the Beatles in both your music and writing...What impresses me is that you reach for vivid imagery in your lyrics...You have a cool style and sound going as well...This music is very unique and has very strong artistic identity! I like the vocal performances a lot and I also really like the orchestral flair and arrangements...This music has an "Indie Pop" quality and also a "retro Pop" quality, but the voice keeps it sounding more fresh...and I certainly hear a potent artist emerging here...The music here is great...Very accomplished, well made, beautiful in fact...You have a lovely voice and a really unique melodic/lyric sense. What a beautiful talent you are! There are many interesting things happening melodically and musically...I will be paying attention to where you go from here...The lyrics express a heartfelt sentiment. Great job giving the chorus a sense of release and a dynamic shift in gears. The chord progression is well-crafted, with natural transitions between sections. The mood conjured by the music is a good fit for the emotional tone of the words. The musicianship is consistently impressive, and there is lots of tasty playing here. In particular, you create some great lush textures with the string orchestration."is available from Amazon and other fine stores:AboutOn Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/