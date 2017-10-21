 
News By Tag
* Graduate School
* Graduate Programs
* Masters
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kent
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221


Kent State College of Business Administration to Host Graduate Programs Night

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Graduate School
Graduate Programs
Masters

Industry:
Business

Location:
Kent - Ohio - US

Subject:
Events

KENT, Ohio - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Kent State University College of Business Administration will host Graduate Programs Night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 2 in the Ballroom of Moulton Hall on the Kent campus.

This event, which is free and open to the public, is designed to inform attendees about the graduate business programs within the College and find the program that best fits their needs. Topics discussed will include admissions requirements, program specifics, financial aid, deadlines and application procedures.

Kent State University's graduate business programs feature innovative curriculum, expert faculty and flexible scheduling. A master's degree prepares students for senior-level management, executive and research positions in regional, national and international organizations. The Ph.D. program prepares students for teaching and research careers in academia.

The College of Business Administration offers master's degrees in accounting, business administration (MBA and EMBA), business analytics, and economics; as well as a Ph.D.  program with concentrations in accounting, finance, information systems, management, marketing and supply chain management.

Additionally, the College of Business Administration offers five dual-degree programs which allow students to pursue two master's degrees simultaneously. The dual-degrees include MBA/Master in Library and Information Science, MBA/Master of Architecture, MBA/Masters of Science in Nursing, MBA/Masters of Arts in Translation and MBA/Masters of Arts in Communication Studies.

The event is free and open to the public. Register for the event here: Graduate Business Programs Night (https://cobamarketing.wufoo.com/forms/m195qk21gip2r1/).

For more information, call 330-672-2282 or view the Masters Programs website (https://www.kent.edu/business/degrees/masters-programs).

Kent State College of Business Administration

Kent State University's College of Business Administration is among the fewer than 1% of business schools worldwide to obtain dual AACSB accreditation in both business and accounting. The College enrolls more than 4,000 students and boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 13 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program; wcj master's degrees in accounting, business administration (MBA and EMBA), business analytics, and economics; as well as a Ph.D.  program with concentrations in accounting, finance, information systems, management and marketing.

The Kent State College of Business Administration ranks among the top 100 public business undergraduate programs in the 2018 U.S. News and World Report  and 45th among the top undergraduate business schools in the country in 2016 by Bloomberg Businessweek based on an employer survey of how well schools prepared students for jobs. In addition, the College is ranked as one of the nation's Best Business Schools by Princeton Review, and Tier One for both MBA and Executive MBA programs in North America by CEO Magazine. The College is committed to sustainability as a Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) advanced signatory and is recognized by the Sales Education Foundation as a top university for professional sales education.

Contact
Joni Bowen
***@kent.edu
End
Source:Kent State University
Email:***@kent.edu Email Verified
Tags:Graduate School, Graduate Programs, Masters
Industry:Business
Location:Kent - Ohio - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kent State University - College of Business PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share