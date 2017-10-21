News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kent State College of Business Administration to Host Graduate Programs Night
This event, which is free and open to the public, is designed to inform attendees about the graduate business programs within the College and find the program that best fits their needs. Topics discussed will include admissions requirements, program specifics, financial aid, deadlines and application procedures.
Kent State University's graduate business programs feature innovative curriculum, expert faculty and flexible scheduling. A master's degree prepares students for senior-level management, executive and research positions in regional, national and international organizations. The Ph.D. program prepares students for teaching and research careers in academia.
The College of Business Administration offers master's degrees in accounting, business administration (MBA and EMBA), business analytics, and economics; as well as a Ph.D. program with concentrations in accounting, finance, information systems, management, marketing and supply chain management.
Additionally, the College of Business Administration offers five dual-degree programs which allow students to pursue two master's degrees simultaneously. The dual-degrees include MBA/Master in Library and Information Science, MBA/Master of Architecture, MBA/Masters of Science in Nursing, MBA/Masters of Arts in Translation and MBA/Masters of Arts in Communication Studies.
The event is free and open to the public. Register for the event here: Graduate Business Programs Night (https://cobamarketing.wufoo.com/
For more information, call 330-672-2282 or view the Masters Programs website (https://www.kent.edu/
Kent State College of Business Administration
Kent State University's College of Business Administration is among the fewer than 1% of business schools worldwide to obtain dual AACSB accreditation in both business and accounting. The College enrolls more than 4,000 students and boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 13 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program; wcj master's degrees in accounting, business administration (MBA and EMBA), business analytics, and economics; as well as a Ph.D. program with concentrations in accounting, finance, information systems, management and marketing.
The Kent State College of Business Administration ranks among the top 100 public business undergraduate programs in the 2018 U.S. News and World Report and 45th among the top undergraduate business schools in the country in 2016 by Bloomberg Businessweek based on an employer survey of how well schools prepared students for jobs. In addition, the College is ranked as one of the nation's Best Business Schools by Princeton Review, and Tier One for both MBA and Executive MBA programs in North America by CEO Magazine. The College is committed to sustainability as a Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) advanced signatory and is recognized by the Sales Education Foundation as a top university for professional sales education.
Contact
Joni Bowen
***@kent.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse