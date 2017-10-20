 
Emily P. Daly, Attorney, Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group Webcast

Emily P. Daly, Attorney, Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP to Speak at Understanding How Spokeo Affects Consumer Financial Litigation LIVE Webcast
 
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Emily P. Daly, Attorney, Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLPwill speak at The Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Understanding How Spokeo Affects Consumer Financial Litigation LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for October 30, 2017 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/commercialconsumer-law-legal/spokeo-affects-consumer-financial-litigation

About Emily P. Daly

Ms. Daly is a member of Schnader's Litigation Services department, working primarily with the Financial Services practice group. Before joining the firm, she clerked for the Honorable Lisa M. Rau, Team Leader at the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, Civil Trial Division.

AboutSchnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP

Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP is a law firm of 160 attorneys with offices in Pennsylvania, New York, California, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, Delaware, and an affiliation with a law firm in Jakarta. We provide corporations, municipalities, nonprofit organizations and individuals throughout the world with innovative, practical and cost-effective solutions to their business and litigation needs. wcj Since 1935, our mission has remained the same: excellence in practicing law, responsiveness to clients, and dedication to public service to bring about a just and ordered society.

Event Synopsis:

In May 2016, the United States Supreme Court has ruled in Spokeo, Inc. v. Robins that a claim of a mere Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) or Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) statutory violation is insufficient to demonstrate Article III standing. This game changing decision creates a significant barrier to plaintiffs seeking FDCPA or FCRA class certification, thus, dramatically affecting consumer finance litigation cases.

Following Spokeo, courts have dismissed putative class action complaints, such as Hancock v. Urban Outfitters, Inc. and Gubala v. Time Warner Cable, Inc., due to lack of standing. While Spokeo's standing requirements aid class action defendants, these pose significant challenges to plaintiffs. With that, the latter might need to modify their pleadings accordingly.

Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they bring the audience to a road beyond the basics of bringing or defending against consumer financial litigation cases as they delve into the depth-analysis of the current trends and recent court decisions involving the Supreme Court's Spokeoruling. Speakers will also provide the audience with practical strategies in bringing out the best in these lawsuits in a rapidly evolving legal climate.

Key topics include:

§  Spokeo, Inc. v. Robins – An Overview

§  Consumer Financial Litigation Post-Spokeo – Recent Trends and Developments

§  Dismissed Putative Class Action Complaints

§  Litigation Strategies in Light of Spokeo

§  2018 Outlook

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
