GET's Dain Schult, Announces Strategic Partnership with RADIOACTIVITY
GET CEO, Dain Schult, stated, "Radioactivity, is a unique consulting firm offering more than just programming, research and management consulting services. It was the first, possibly the only, consulting firm to ever offer a moneyback guarantee on its services. No client of theirs has ever actuated that guarantee.
"We thought it was the appropriate time to announce this as Radioactivity has already been supplying programming and promotional ideas to GET in much the same manner as INFLUENTIA is doing.
"Radioactivity consists of highly experienced industry professionals with hands-on experience from all facets in multidimensional media ranging from launch of new radio stations (both terrestrial and Internet) and services, including the creative process of team development, focus group research, promotions, to technology innovation and implementation, multi-disciplines delivery and app and website development to name some of its services.
"The firm has wcj hands-on experience in all phases of the broadcasting environment to able to provide real time solutions scenarios as a one-stop shop for knowledge, track record and creativity.
"Radioactivity has been involved in joint projects with several other nationally known consulting groups that deal with Wall Street based investment firms interested in being involved in broadcasting. It has even consulted several international Internet Radio operators and groups.
"One area that is being explored in greater depth is the evolution of the firm into an even broader consulting arena that can possibly include domestic and international investment and equity assistance as this can tie into the company's future particularly in ASEAN markets."
"This connection with Radioactivity furthers connects the dots with all of the elements that GET will encompass."
For more information about RADIOACTIVITY you can contact Dain Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21B of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and only speak as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements usually contain the words "estimate," "anticipate,"
These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results, once it's fully operational and trading, to differ materially than those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
Management regularly provides news and additional information believed to be true and accurate at the time of dissemination but has no requirement to modify, comment or change in the future should circumstances change or information prove to be inaccurate for any reason. This is not a solicitation for funding or investment in the Company. Additionally, GET makes every effort to comply with all applicable laws.
http://www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com (Link to GET's corporate website)
http://www.dainschult.com (Link to more information about Dain L. Schult)
Contact
Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.
Dain Schult, CEO
***@globalentertainmenttechnology.com
