Derrick Pointer's "Can't Marry Who You Love; Marry Who You With"
Presented by Jamalz Reginald Productions Get Your Tickets Today!
"Can't Marry Who You Love; Marry Who You With", is a Stage Play which focuses on two high school sweethearts who are engaged to be married, but there's only one problem…They're engaged to separate people. They have not seen each other in 20 years and it's time for their high school reunion and they both plan to attend. When reunited at the reunion they realize they have wounds that were never healed and flames that were never put out… leaving one question Who do they say I do to?
This stage play is written and directed by Derrick Pointer. Derrick has kept his project a family affair and includes participation from Author George Pointer and marketing and communications entrepreneur Trevoy Pointer. Team 350 will provide expert stage production. For more wcj info or questions specific to "Can't Marry Who You Love; Marry Who You With" the Stage play contact Derrick Pointer or Cory Espie via event site at: https://www.eventbrite.com/
For Media inquiries and Sponsorship Opportunities contact Capitol Public Relations Publicist Patsy Perkins at: Patsy@capitolpublicrelations.com or (917) 283-7329
Capitol Public Relations LLC is a Public Relations firm based in Washington, D.C. Metro Area servicing corporate, non-profit, entertainment and sports professionals globally. www.capitolpublicrelations.com
Contact
Thomasina Perkins-Washington
***@capitolpublicrelations.com
