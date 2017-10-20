Derrick Pointer's "Can't Marry Who You Love; Marry Who You With"

 
Industry News





Presented by Jamalz Reginald Productions Get Your Tickets Today!
 
 
MARSHALL, Texas - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd., Marshall, TX 75672 at 8pm this thought provoking stage play stars VH1's Love and Hip Hop Hollywood and Day 26 R&B Group Platinum selling artist Willie Taylor, Tyler Perry's "Love Thy Neighbor" television show actor Tony Grant and Radio Personality Porsha Bunch Hall, host of "The PBH Show" with special appearances by Tru Def and Gospel Recording Artist Choze-N.

"Can't Marry Who You Love; Marry Who You With", is a Stage Play which focuses on two high school sweethearts who are engaged to be married, but there's only one problem…They're engaged to separate people. They have not seen each other in 20 years and it's time for their high school reunion and they both plan to attend. When reunited at the reunion they realize they have wounds that were never healed and flames that were never put out… leaving one question Who do they say I do to?

This stage play is written and directed by Derrick Pointer.  Derrick has kept his project a family affair and includes participation from Author George Pointer and marketing and communications entrepreneur Trevoy Pointer.  Team 350 will provide expert stage production.  For more wcj info or questions specific to "Can't Marry Who You Love; Marry Who You With" the Stage play contact Derrick Pointer or Cory Espie via event site at:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cant-marry-who-you-love-marr...

For Media inquiries and Sponsorship Opportunities contact Capitol Public Relations Publicist Patsy Perkins at:  Patsy@capitolpublicrelations.com or (917) 283-7329

Capitol Public Relations LLC is a Public Relations firm based in Washington, D.C. Metro Area servicing corporate, non-profit, entertainment and sports professionals globally.  www.capitolpublicrelations.com

Thomasina Perkins-Washington
***@capitolpublicrelations.com
Source:Jamalz Reginald Productions
Email:***@capitolpublicrelations.com Email Verified
