News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Elisiontec Announced To Offer Multi-tenant IP PBX Solution with Advanced Features
Elisiontec announced to offer the multi-tenant IP PBX solution with advanced features which can empower communication system of any company or organization.
According to the shared details, below is the list of features available in the multi-tenant IP PBX solution offered by the Elision Technolab LLP:
· Vendor Management
· DID Management
· Multi-tenant Support
· Multilingual Support
· Gateway Management
· Trunk Management
· Routing Rules configuration
· Call Routing
· Automated Call Distribution
· Conference
· Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS)
· Voicemail
· Phonebook
· Caller-ID
· Call Recording
· Click to Call
· Speed dial
· Blacklist
· Whitelist
· Call transfer
· Call Park
· Call pickup
· Call forwarding
· WebRTC phone integration for browser-based real-time calling
· Integrated billing
· Live call view
· Fax support
· Call Detail Reports
· And more
The aforementioned list is the list of key features available in the solution, the representative of the company mentioned that they can add any feature the customer wants to in the stated multi-tenant IP PBX system. The multi-tenant IP PBX solution is a web-based system which can be accessed via any web browser using the available authorized login credentials. Furthermore, the stated IP PBX system is developed with GUI (Graphical User Interface) which is easy to understand and use. Anyone with little to no technical knowledge can use it.
"The IP PBX solution is the best tool to empower communication solution. It makes communication automated and traceable which are the best features of the stated solution. The multi-tenant IP PBX system can be used to connect more than one branch of the company or an MNC to introduce a holistic communication solution. This solution can also be used to start a business as an IP PBX service provider. Our offered solution wcj will have automated billing system so anyone can quickly start offering IP PBX service to their customers once the solution is deployed.", shared spokesperson of the company.
The stated IP PBX solution can be installed on the server located in the premises of the company or on the cloud storage as well. This multi-tenant IP PBX system can be used by any industry vertical. Some of them are listed below:
· Banks
· Automobile
· Finance
· Hotels and Restaurants
· Hospitals
· Enterprises
· Government
· NGO
· Call centers
· Manufacturing
· Educational Institute
· Retail chains
· Media houses
· Corporate companies
· And more
The company announced to cater each custom need of the customer by providing required customization and custom module development to ensure the customers get the required multi-tenant IP PBX system. To know more about offered solution, visit http://www.elisiontec.com/
Contact
Elision TechnoLab LLP
***@elisiontec.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse