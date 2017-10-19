News By Tag
A Greater Gator Pass is a Win For San Francisco State
The solution (https://capturet.com/
"It's the ability wcj to integrate the transit card solution with the current SFSU OneCard system that makes this a superior card printing solution", remarked John Gates, Director of Fiscal Operations at SFSU. The integration allows for data sharing with many systems allowing the latest ID card information to be current as a new card is issued. "Capture Technologies provided highly competent consultation and timely support which helped us to recard 30,000 students and launch our new transportation discount program in collaboration with MTA, BART and Clipper/Cubic"
Experience and proximity were big factors for SFSU when choosing Capture Technologies (https://capturet.com/
The ability to provide in-person service and support as needed as well as expertise over the phone from a cadre of experts made Capture the right choice for this solution.
About Capture Technologies
Headquartered in Oakland, CA Capture is an employee-owned company that has more than 50 years of experience in the Identification Management market.
