 
News By Tag
* Student ID
* Clipper Card
* Transit Card
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oakland
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

A Greater Gator Pass is a Win For San Francisco State

 
 
Gator Pass
Gator Pass
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Student ID
Clipper Card
Transit Card

Industry:
Education

Location:
Oakland - California - US

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Students at San Francisco State University (http://www.sfsu.edu/) are now able to use their Student ID card as a Clipper Card allowing integration with SF MUNI while keeping all their existing ID card functionality.

The solution (https://capturet.com/portfolio/transit-id-badges-cards/) from Capture Technologies is unique in the way they're able to read the information on the Clipper card and assign it to a student ID number in the database. In just one pass through the card printer, a student's information, picture, and school logo and design can be transferred onto the new card, making it ready to use in short order accurately and quickly recording the student's new card information in the records.

"It's the ability wcj to integrate the transit card solution with the current SFSU OneCard system that makes this a superior card printing solution", remarked John Gates, Director of Fiscal Operations at SFSU. The integration allows for data sharing with many systems allowing the latest ID card information to be current as a new card is issued. "Capture Technologies provided highly competent consultation and timely support which helped us to recard 30,000 students and launch our new transportation discount program in collaboration with MTA, BART and Clipper/Cubic", continued Gates.

Experience and proximity were big factors for SFSU when choosing Capture Technologies (https://capturet.com/) for this integration. Based in nearby Oakland, Capture has already successfully provided similar solutions to Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, Mission College, Evergreen College, and San Jose City College.

The ability to provide in-person service and support as needed as well as expertise over the phone from a cadre of experts made Capture the right choice for this solution.

###

About Capture Technologies

Headquartered in Oakland, CA Capture is an employee-owned company that has more than 50 years of experience in the Identification Management market. Learn more at: www.capturet.com

Media Contact
Capture Technologies
5105001450
***@capturet.com
End
Source:
Email:***@capturet.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share