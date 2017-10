A Greater Gator Pass is a Win For San Francisco State

Gator Pass

-- Students at San Francisco State University (http://www.sfsu.edu/)are now able to use their Student ID card as a Clipper Card allowing integration with SF MUNI while keeping all their existing ID card functionality.The solution (https://capturet.com/portfolio/transit-id-badges-cards/)from Capture Technologies is unique in the way they're able to read the information on the Clipper card and assign it to a student ID number in the database. In just one pass through the card printer, a student's information, picture, and school logo and design can be transferred onto the new card, making it ready to use in short order accurately and quickly recording the student's new card information in the records."It's the ability wcj to integrate the transit card solution with the current SFSU OneCard system that makes this a superior card printing solution", remarked John Gates, Director of Fiscal Operations at SFSU. The integration allows for data sharing with many systems allowing the latest ID card information to be current as a new card is issued. "Capture Technologies provided highly competent consultation and timely support which helped us to recard 30,000 students and launch our new transportation discount program in collaboration with MTA, BART and Clipper/Cubic", continued Gates.Experience and proximity were big factors for SFSU when choosing Capture Technologies ( https://capturet.com/ ) for this integration. Based in nearby Oakland, Capture has already successfully provided similar solutions to Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, Mission College, Evergreen College, and San Jose City College.The ability to provide in-person service and support as needed as well as expertise over the phone from a cadre of experts made Capture the right choice for this solution.###About Capture TechnologiesHeadquartered in Oakland, CA Capture is an employee-owned company that has more than 50 years of experience in the Identification Management market. Learn more at: www.capturet.com