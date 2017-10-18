 
News By Tag
* Rural Sourcing Inc.
* HR Leader Award
* Domestic Sourcing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918


Margaux Kaynard Named HR Leader of the Year

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Rural Sourcing Inc.
HR Leader Award
Domestic Sourcing

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Awards

ATLANTA - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Rural Sourcing (RSI), the leading provider of US-based IT outsourcing services, is pleased to announce that the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Georgia State Council has named Margaux Kaynard the HR Leader of the Year.

This award recognizes a human resource leader who has advanced the profession in a significant way.  At the top of their profession, the individuals nominated for this award serve as role models for their peers, set the standard that others follow and apply their expertise to enhance the human resource profession across Georgia.

"We are extremely proud of Margaux and the impact that she makes within Rural Sourcing as well as our community," said Monty Hamilton, CEO at Rural Sourcing. "From leader to mentor, educator to innovator, and employee advocate to volunteer, Margaux's passion and commitment is an inspiration to us all."

About SHRM-Atlanta
SHRM-Atlanta, founded in 1965, is one of the largest single-city Chapter affiliates of the national Society for Human Resource Management, with a current wcj membership of over 2,300 individuals representing more than 1,300 large and small organizations in the metro Atlanta area. SHRM-Atlanta empowers Atlanta's HR professionals to enhance their skills and knowledge, develop their business and leadership acumen, and create best-in-class workforces and workplaces.  More information is available at www.shrmatlanta.org.

About Rural Sourcing Inc.
Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI) is changing the IT outsourcing experience with a cost effective, agile approach to software development, support and maintenance of critical business and cloud applications. By providing an alternative to offshore outsourcing, RSI eliminates the obstacles of time zones, distance, language, and geopolitical risks. With development centers strategically located throughout the United States, RSI leverages untapped, highly skilled IT resources in tier two and three cities to provide world-class solutions for Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including consumer & retail goods, financial services, healthcare, hi-tech, and pharmaceutical. For more information, visit https://www.ruralsourcing.com.

Contact
Sondra Elek
***@ruralsourcing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ruralsourcing.com Email Verified
Tags:Rural Sourcing Inc., HR Leader Award, Domestic Sourcing
Industry:Technology
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rural Sourcing, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share