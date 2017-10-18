News By Tag
Margaux Kaynard Named HR Leader of the Year
This award recognizes a human resource leader who has advanced the profession in a significant way. At the top of their profession, the individuals nominated for this award serve as role models for their peers, set the standard that others follow and apply their expertise to enhance the human resource profession across Georgia.
"We are extremely proud of Margaux and the impact that she makes within Rural Sourcing as well as our community," said Monty Hamilton, CEO at Rural Sourcing. "From leader to mentor, educator to innovator, and employee advocate to volunteer, Margaux's passion and commitment is an inspiration to us all."
About SHRM-Atlanta
SHRM-Atlanta, founded in 1965, is one of the largest single-city Chapter affiliates of the national Society for Human Resource Management, with a current wcj membership of over 2,300 individuals representing more than 1,300 large and small organizations in the metro Atlanta area. SHRM-Atlanta empowers Atlanta's HR professionals to enhance their skills and knowledge, develop their business and leadership acumen, and create best-in-class workforces and workplaces. More information is available at www.shrmatlanta.org.
About Rural Sourcing Inc.
Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI) is changing the IT outsourcing experience with a cost effective, agile approach to software development, support and maintenance of critical business and cloud applications. By providing an alternative to offshore outsourcing, RSI eliminates the obstacles of time zones, distance, language, and geopolitical risks. With development centers strategically located throughout the United States, RSI leverages untapped, highly skilled IT resources in tier two and three cities to provide world-class solutions for Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including consumer & retail goods, financial services, healthcare, hi-tech, and pharmaceutical. For more information, visit https://www.ruralsourcing.com.
Contact
Sondra Elek
***@ruralsourcing.com
