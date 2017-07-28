 
News By Tag
* Rural Sourcing Inc.
* Rsi
* Best Places To Work
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mobile
  Alabama
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928

Rural Sourcing Named 2017 Best Companies to Work for in Alabama

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Rural Sourcing Inc.
* Rsi
* Best Places To Work

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Mobile - Alabama - US

Subject:
* Awards

MOBILE, Ala. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI), the leading provider of US-based IT outsourcing services announced today that it was recently named as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama by Business Alabama and Best Companies Group. To view the article, visit http://www.businessalabama.com/Business-Alabama/August-2017/Best-Companies-to-Work-for-in-Alabama-2017.

"We're honored to receive this award and be recognized with such amazing companies," said Margaux Kaynard, vice president of human resources at Rural Sourcing. "We take great pride in creating a collaborative culture and engaging work place that supports our colleague's personal and professional success."

This award was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Alabama, benefiting the economy, workforce, and businesses. Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey: the first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics and the second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience.

About Rural Sourcing Inc.
Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI) is changing the IT outsourcing experience with a cost effective, agile approach to software development, support and maintenance of critical business and cloud applications. By providing an alternative to offshore outsourcing, RSI eliminates the obstacles of time zones, distance, language, and geopolitical risks. With development centers strategically located throughout the United States, RSI leverages untapped, highly skilled IT resources in tier two and three cities to provide world-class solutions for Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hi-tech, insurance and consumer & retail goods. For more information, visit http://www.ruralsourcing.com.

Contact
Sondra Elek
***@ruralsourcing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ruralsourcing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rural Sourcing, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share