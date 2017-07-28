News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rural Sourcing Named 2017 Best Companies to Work for in Alabama
"We're honored to receive this award and be recognized with such amazing companies," said Margaux Kaynard, vice president of human resources at Rural Sourcing. "We take great pride in creating a collaborative culture and engaging work place that supports our colleague's personal and professional success."
This award was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Alabama, benefiting the economy, workforce, and businesses. Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey: the first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics and the second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience.
About Rural Sourcing Inc.
Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI) is changing the IT outsourcing experience with a cost effective, agile approach to software development, support and maintenance of critical business and cloud applications. By providing an alternative to offshore outsourcing, RSI eliminates the obstacles of time zones, distance, language, and geopolitical risks. With development centers strategically located throughout the United States, RSI leverages untapped, highly skilled IT resources in tier two and three cities to provide world-class solutions for Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hi-tech, insurance and consumer & retail goods. For more information, visit http://www.ruralsourcing.com.
Contact
Sondra Elek
***@ruralsourcing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse