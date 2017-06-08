Rural Sourcing Hires Anthony Robinson, Ph.D. as the New Software Development Center Director in

News By Tag
Tony most recently served as the chief operating officer at Ocozzio, overseeing the strategic growth of the organization as well as developing colleague engagement and cultivating its culture. Previously, Tony was an assistant professor and interim MBA program director at Augusta University where he taught and mentored undergraduate and graduate students. Tony earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Strategic Management from the University of Alabama, an MS in Organizational Change from Georgia State University, an MBA in IT from Old Dominion University, and a BS in Business Administration in Finance from Augusta University.
"Tony's unbounded enthusiasm and energy is a great addition to the RSI team," said Scott Monnig, vice president of professional services at Rural Sourcing Inc. "His collaborative style, coupled with his extensive leadership and management background will continue the growth trajectory that RSI has planned for this center."
The Augusta software development center is located in the historic Enterprise Mill at 1450 Greene Street. In addition to this location, RSI has three other software development centers located in Albuquerque, N.M., Jonesboro Ark., and Mobile, Ala.
Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI) is changing the IT outsourcing experience with a cost effective, agile approach to software development, support and maintenance of critical business and cloud applications. By providing an alternative to offshore outsourcing, RSI eliminates the obstacles of time zones, distance, language, and geopolitical risks. With development centers strategically located throughout the United States, RSI leverages untapped, highly skilled IT resources in tier two and three cities to provide world-class solutions for Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hi-tech, insurance and consumer & retail goods. For more information, visit www.ruralsourcing.com.
