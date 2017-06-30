News By Tag
Rural Sourcing Named Atlanta's Best of the Best Small Business
Also Receives a Best and Brightest Company to Work For Award for Third Consecutive Year
"The foundation to our success is recognizing that our colleague's happiness is tantamount to their success as well as ours," said Margaux Kaynard, vice president of human resources. "Receiving this award, especially amongst such amazing companies is an honor and a reflection of our efforts to be an employer of choice."
Rural Sourcing won the Best of the Best Small Business award in part because it scored in the top 10% in five out of ten categories, and also reached the top 5% for Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation;
An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry based on key measures in various categories. They include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development;
About the Best and Brightest Programs
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country.
About Rural Sourcing Inc.
Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI) is changing the IT outsourcing experience with a cost effective, agile approach to software development, support and maintenance of critical business and cloud applications. By providing an alternative to offshore outsourcing, RSI eliminates the obstacles of time zones, distance, language, and geopolitical risks. With development centers strategically located throughout the United States, RSI leverages untapped, highly skilled IT resources in tier two and three cities to provide world-class solutions for Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hi-tech, insurance and consumer & retail goods. For more information, visit www.ruralsourcing.com.
Contact
Sondra Elek
***@ruralsourcing.com
