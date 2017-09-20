 
mymo MedCab entered into AHA's Health Tech Competition 2017

Best in Health Tech to Pitch to Investors and Healthcare VIPs
 
 
DALLAS - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- mymo.AI, in partnership with TupeloLife, aims to present mymo MedCab at the American Heart Association's Health Tech Competition 2017. The Health Tech Competition is part of AHA Scientific Sessions 2017, a gathering of healthcare leaders, researchers, and innovators, November 11-15 in Anaheim, California.

"We are excited to present the industry's first in-home point of care ecosystem, mymo MedCab. Enabling quality care at home is paramount to improving health outcomes and decreasing healthcare costs and the mymo MedCab is designed to do that and more."- Eric Hazzard, Ph.D.

mymo MedCab is a smart medicine cabinet with an API open architecture solution and the first AI supported in-home point of care solution. It is designed to help manage medication therapy delivery for high-risk patients, connect them to providers, caregivers, and family, and enable remote monitoring of their progress, while supporting their wcj recovery and health goals.

mymo.AI is changing healthcare through AI by addressing the new 3 P's of healthcare:

●      Precision- accelerate your precision medicine research projects by efficiently capturing lifestyle, environment, and medication management data;

●      Personalization- design a transitional care program delivered by mymo MedCab and expand the scope and depth of your medical research projects;

●      Prevention- prevent medication errors by using a secure medication delivery mechanism at home to manage complex medication regimens.

mymo.AI utilizes the power of AI to deliver and collect insightful data and information to support healthcare provider needs.

About mymo.AI: Utilizing the power of AI to deliver and collect insightful data and information, mymo.AI created an in-home point of care system through precision, personalization, and prevention. As a global healthcare solutions company, mymo.AI has offices in Dallas- Texas, Paderborn- Germany, Doha- Qatar, Dubai- UAE, and Bangalore- India. For more information visit us at https://mymo.ai.

Source:mymo.AI
Click to Share