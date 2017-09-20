News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
mymo MedCab entered into AHA's Health Tech Competition 2017
Best in Health Tech to Pitch to Investors and Healthcare VIPs
"We are excited to present the industry's first in-home point of care ecosystem, mymo MedCab. Enabling quality care at home is paramount to improving health outcomes and decreasing healthcare costs and the mymo MedCab is designed to do that and more."- Eric Hazzard, Ph.D.
mymo MedCab is a smart medicine cabinet with an API open architecture solution and the first AI supported in-home point of care solution. It is designed to help manage medication therapy delivery for high-risk patients, connect them to providers, caregivers, and family, and enable remote monitoring of their progress, while supporting their wcj recovery and health goals.
mymo.AI is changing healthcare through AI by addressing the new 3 P's of healthcare:
● Precision-
● Personalization-
● Prevention-
mymo.AI utilizes the power of AI to deliver and collect insightful data and information to support healthcare provider needs.
About mymo.AI: Utilizing the power of AI to deliver and collect insightful data and information, mymo.AI created an in-home point of care system through precision, personalization, and prevention. As a global healthcare solutions company, mymo.AI has offices in Dallas- Texas, Paderborn- Germany, Doha- Qatar, Dubai- UAE, and Bangalore- India. For more information visit us at https://mymo.ai.
Contact
Rob Sanchez
***@mymo.ai
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse