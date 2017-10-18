John George Campbell cast as Judge Turpin for Cygnet Theater reading of Sweeney Todd

John George Campbell

John George Campbell

-- John George Campbell will be reading the role of Judge Turpin in the Halloween special event reading of Sweeney Todd at Cygnet Theater, in Old Town San Diego, October 30th and 31st.John has recently been seen at the Pechanga Resort and Casino, as Admiral Boom, and the Bank Chairman, as Juan Peron, in the California Theater for the Arts production of EVITA in San Bernardino, Mr. Laurence in the ACT 1 production of LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL in Temecula, and most recently as Cecille B. DeMille, in the wcj Moonlight Amphitheater production of SUNSET BOULEVARD in Vista, California, starring Valerie Perri Lipson, and directed by Larry Raben.John George Campbell will next be seen as General Waverly at Pechanga Resort and Casinos production of WHITE CHRISTMAS, in December 2017, produced by Theater Royale, and directed by Scott King.John has been seen in numerous productions throughout the inland Empire, and San Diego, and is an ITL Award winner for his work in ANNIE, as Oliver Warbucks, Emil DeBecque in SOUTH PACIFIC, Jud Fry in OKLAHOMA, and Gerard Carriere in PHANTOM.Tickets for both Sweeney Todd, and White Christmas are now on sale.http://www.pechanga.com/entertain/irving-berlins-white-christmas