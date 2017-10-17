News By Tag
Fujitsu and Silver Peak Accelerate Delivery of SD-WAN Services
World-class technology and managed services result in a turnkey SD-WAN solution for service providers
The Fujitsu service uses a subscription based, pay-as-you-grow model minimizing the service provider's investment and operational costs. It is managed by the Fujitsu Network Operations Center (NOC) and complies with service provider's requirements for security, reliability, availability and scalability.
Key Facts:
· SD-WAN-as-a-
· The award-winning Fujitsu SDN/NFV consulting practice works with service providers to develop their go-to-market strategy and customize the service resulting in a unique offering. The Fujitsu consultants integrate the service into the service provider's wcj OSS applications and web portals.
· SD-WAN-as-a-
· The Fujitsu NOC provides 24x7x365 lifecycle management as well as streamlined, multi-tenant subscriber management using the Silver Peak Unity OrchestratorSP (https://www.silver-
Executive Comments:
"As SD-WAN continues to gain momentum among geographically distributed enterprises, SD-WAN-as-a-
- Roopa Honnachari, industry director, business communication services and cloud computing, Frost & Sullivan
"Time to market is critical in today's highly competitive market. The Fujitsu SD-WAN-as-a-
-Greg Manganello, senior vice president & head of Services, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc.
"Together with Fujitsu, we can liberate service providers from the quagmire of having to evaluate a myriad of SD-WAN vendors and offerings to arrive at a solution that addresses their immediate and longer term requirements for robust SD-WAN service offerings."
-Shayne Stubbs, vice president service provider and cloud, Silver Peak.
