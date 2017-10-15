Announcement Alert: DexLab Analytics to Conduct Mock Interview and Resume Building Session

Mock Interview and Resume Building session helps a lot. DexLab Analytics is organizing one such session today, 20th October 2017 at Gurgaon Centre. Mr. Tanmoy Ganguli, Program Director, DexLab Analytics is heading the event.

DexLab Analytics to Conduct Mock Interview and Resume Building Session

Media Contact

DexLab Analytics Team

852 787 2444

***@dexlabanalytics.com DexLab Analytics Team852 787 2444

End

-- DexLab Analytics takes pride in organizing an effective Mock interview and Resume building session for the aspiring professionals who want to make it big in the budding field of data analytics. Big Data and Data Analytics are emerging technologies that are on a quest for robust evolution. They serve to be the fundamental backbone of every digital trend that is happening all around. And DexLab Analytics understands this revolutionizing effect of big data very well – as a result, it organizes several interactive workshops for data professionals for better interaction with the data.Mr. Tanmoy Ganguli, Program Director, DexLab Analytics is conducting a Mock Interview and Resume Building session today, i.e. Friday, 20October 2017 at Gurgaon Centre. With sound knowledge on latest big data trends and developments, he feels the urge to conduct an effective resume building workshop. With an incredible industry experience in Credit Risk Modeling, SAS and Regression Models, Mr. Ganguli is the inspiring man behind training hundred data-efficient souls. Time to time, DexLab Analytics takes charge in organizing free workshops to hone potential data analytic skills of professionals, and this time is no different. Three slots for today's event are available to choose from - 2-4PM, 4-6PM, 6-8PM – pick your preferred slot and register yourself by filling a g-form.If you are interested in attending this session, fill up the above-mentioned form and confirm your availability. Also, make sure, you carry your latest CV.Having said that, gaining knowledge and expertise on data analytics is not enough; professionals need to be smart and prudent enough to implement such in-demand skills at the most vulnerable situations. Assessing the situation is another quality in which the consultants need to be proficient at. All this, coupled with intellect, wit and presence of mind are some important wcj characteristics that must be found in a promising professional in want to make a career in data analytics. Mock interviews and resume building sessions further accentuate these qualities, while making you more ready to tackle unfavorable business scenarios. They also result in better job opportunities across various industry verticals.The good part is that DexLab Analytics has secured a good reputation in helping professionals crack tough interviews through numerous mock interviews and resume building workshops. These interactive sessions are really very helpful; trainers are domain experts and the way the sessions are conducted deserves a round of applause.DexLab Analytics is one of the leading organizations of data analytics and Big Data training in India. They offer a wide array of in-demand courses in the domain of Big Data, including certifications in Data Science and SAS, R Programming and Market Risk. It also includes a repertoire of Big Data Hadoop courses along with MS Excel and Tableau. Besides imparting regular training, the institute also organizes corporate training, career-building workshops and influential seminars. Those, who want to bring on a change to their career, DexLab swears to offer the most convenient path to change.K-3/5, DLF Phase 2, Behind Central Arcade, Gurgaon 122 002, Delhi NCR (Landmark: Sahara Mall, M. G. Road)Email: hello@dexlabanalytics.comPhone No. : +91 852 787 2444Phone No. : +91 124 450 2444First Floor, Sinbhai Niwas, Plot No 382/2, Gokhale Road, Model Colony, Pune – 411016. (Landmark: Deep Bangla Chowk)Email: hello@dexlabanalytics.comPhone No. : +91 880 681 2444Phone No. : +91 206 541 2444