October 2017





Introducing the IDACS™ Block Lock

Loxal Security continues to innovate with its latest product which is ideal for the utilities industry, the IDACS Block Lock
 
 
BASINGSTOKE, England - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Loxal Security has launched its latest product aimed at utilities companies, which utilises the unique and revolutionary IDACS technology (Intelligent Digital Access Control System) – the Block Lock.

Truly innovative and multi-purpose, the ultra-secure IDACS Block Lock is a user-friendly digital site lock, which has been designed to be used in the most demanding of industrial environments.

Comments Dan Delaney, Director of Loxal Security: "The product is easily installed and has a vast array of applications for utility companies, making the IDACS Block Lock our most popular product innovation to date.

"The user-friendly interface, combined with ultra-secure and sophisticated technology, ensures seamless access control in the wireless, battery-operated unit, which is ideal for use with remote sites and facilities, making it perfect for utilities operations to secure security gates, vehicle entrance gates, construction sites and hoardings, and pedestrian gates.

"The lock contains audit software, which you would typically expect to find on a hardwired wcj access system, making it the obvious first choice for countless trade types including utilities companies, construction companies, haulage operators and many more.

The Block Lock (http://loxalsecurity.com/multi-purpose-lock/) integrates fully with the Loxal's video verification Alarm system, so administrators and site managers will no longer have to issue separate codes for the alarm; this, combined with IDACS emergency codes, creates even greater security.

"Its versatility also means it can be used for palisade fencing, storage units, industrial units, warehouses, garages, roller shutters, depots, shipping containers, HGV containers, equestrian facilities, offices and welfare units.

Other market sectors – both residential and commercial – that would benefit from Loxal's IDACS range include housing associations, care homes, councils (and associated facilities management companies) and holiday letting companies, to name just some.

For further information on this or other IDACS products, call Chris Thompson or Dan Delaney on 0800 9172 994 or visit www.loxalsecurity.com.

