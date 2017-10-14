News By Tag
Barcoding Names Mirabito 2017 Innovator of the Year
The leading full-service energy provider honored for the implementation of its mobile connectivity solutions during Barcoding's annual premier supply chain conference on Oct. 12
Mirabito is a leading full-service energy provider that has been serving families and businesses throughout upstate New York, Western Massachusetts and Connecticut since its founding in 1927. In addition, Mirabito operates 108 retail convenience store locations and a fleet of 95 retail fuel delivery vehicles. Driven to provide the best possible experience for its employees and customers, Mirabito stays ahead of the curve through innovation in connectivity and visibility.
Eric M. Bunts, chief information officer, Mirabito, said, "We are honored to be named Barcoding's 2017 Innovator of the Year. More importantly, we are happy to have Barcoding as a partner as we move forward and develop innovative solutions to tackle the future's next challenge."
Working with Verizon Wireless and Barcoding, Mirabito was able to reduce connection loss by equipping its stores with a new secondary network. Installing the Cradlepoint AER1600 series Routers and NetCloud Enterprise Cloud Manager has allowed Mirabito stores to remain connected to their entire supply chain at all times and to offer their customers a superior wcj level of customer service. Mirabito took a similar approach in bringing connectivity to their delivery fleet. The company installed an in-vehicle solution that enables drivers to capture and transmit data to the main office in real time—streamlining delivery and billing processes.
Jay Steinmetz, CEO, Barcoding, says, "We are pleased to honor Mirabito as our 2017 Innovator of the Year. By recognizing and addressing the connectivity needs of their convenience stores and delivery fleet with innovative solutions and devices, Mirabito has effectively heightened productivity, increased overall revenue, and enhanced the experience of their employees and customers – a truly remarkable feat. We are excited to see what ideas and innovations Mirabito has in store."
Each year the Executive Forum: Be Efficient – Accurate – Connected™, Barcoding's premier supply chain event, brings a network of more than 400 industry leaders in mobile technology, supply chain management and logistics to Baltimore. Through exclusive executive briefings, technology demonstrations, and a Solutions Showcase featuring the latest mobile devices and more, tech sector attendees shared insights, best practices and proven strategies designed to excel in their industries.
To read more about Mirabito and Barcoding's Executive Forum, visit: http://www.cvent.com/
About Barcoding, Inc.
Barcoding, Inc. is a systems integrator specializing in the development, deployment, and management of enterprise-wide solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity. With dedicated practices in Supply Chain Architecture, Automatic Identification (AIDC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Consumables, Software, and Professionals Services, Barcoding impacts tens of thousands of organizations in a wide range of industries by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices across the United States. For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.
About Mirabito
The Mirabito Family of Companies includes Mirabito Energy Products, Mirabito Convenience Stores, Mirabito Truck Repair and the Rewards Plus customer loyalty program. Mirabito corporate offices are located in The MetroCenter, Binghamton, NY. For more information, visit www.mirabito.com.
