News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Michael Teller Receives Volunteer of the Year Award from Florida Association of Health Underwriters
This award is presented annually to a member who gives generously of their volunteer time both to the Association and the Community. "Michael writes and teaches continuing education courses and works with the State of Florida Department of Financial Services as the manager of our continuing education school, said Michele Malooley, President of the Palm Coast Chapter.
He has also dedicated countless hours this year organizing and running community drum circles in Delray Beach and leading therapeutic drumming in Alzheimer's and Children's care facilities throughout Palm Beach and Broward".
Mr. Teller, a long term care insurance specialist for thirty years, runs Center for Long Term Care Planning in Boca Raton, FL. He has successfully helped thousands of people better understand wcj the risks associated with Long Term Care and secure proper protection. Visit http://centerforlongtermcareplanning.com for more information.
About the Association of Health Underwriters:
The Florida Association of Health Underwriters (FAHU) mission is to protect the consumer's future. We work to strengthen the insurance marketplace by advocating for effective legislation, ethical leadership and professional standards, and by educating our members and the consumers they serve. For more information visit our website at http://www.fahu.org
The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans.
Contact
Claire Teller
***@avaplans.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse