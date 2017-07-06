 
FAHU Installs New Board for 2017-2018

Steve Israel of Boynton Beach Was Installed as FAHU President.
 
 
Steve Israel, FAHU President
Steve Israel, FAHU President
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Florida Association of Health Underwriters (FAHU) recently installed its 2017-2018 Board of Trustees at the 88th Annual Convention and Exhibition of the National Association (NAHU) in Orlando, FL.

Steve Israel was installed as FAHU president. Steve entered the health insurance business in 2001 and is President of South Florida Affiliated Health Insurers Inc. of Boynton Beach. He joined the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) in 2005 and has served on several local, state and national boards as Treasurer and Agent Representative. He also currently serves on the National Medicare Advisory Working Group which works with the NAHU Legislative Council in developing on-going recommendations to strengthen the Medicare Insurance program.

"I am looking forward to leading the Florida Association in advocating for health insurance consumers and delivering consumer and professional education", Israel said. "Our members are experienced, well-seasoned professionals who serve individuals under age 65, seniors on Medicare and companies of all sizes big and small, with their healthcare insurance choices."

The 2016-2017 Board of Directors:

President, Steven Israel, S. Florida Affiliated Health Insurers, Inc., Boynton Beach

President Elect, Artie Hoffman, Benefits Universe, Pompano Beach

Vice-President, Debbie Hediger, Engage PEO, Tampa

Treasurer, Matt Dinkel, Alan Williams & Assoc. Ins Agency, Inc., Ft. Myers

Secretary, Tonda Lawson, Brown & Brown, Inc., Ft. Myers

Immediate Past President, Ken Stevenson, Earl Bacon Agency, Tallahassee

Membership Chair, Keith Giles, Versus Health Partners, Melbourne

The Florida Association of Health Underwriters represents all professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance to Floridians. Visit http://www.fahu.org.

Claire Teller, FAHU Media Relations
561-272-0720
***@avaplans.com
