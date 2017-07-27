 
Florida State and Federal Legislators Meet With Palm Coast Health Insurance Agents

Thank You To Florida Representatives For Their Community Outreach
 
 
Panel Moderators and Members
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Local legislators Rick Stark, Emily Schlosberg, and Lori Berman, along with Senator Bill Nelson's representative Michele McGovern, served on a panel at the annual 2017 Legislative Day of the Palm Coast Association of Health Underwriters (PCAHU). Representative Al Jacquet was also in attendance.

"We thank the legislators for showing support for our organization and reaching out to discuss issues that can be addressed to help Florida consumers and businesses with their health benefits, long term care insurance and other health related programs," said Alexis Deluca, who organized the event. Approximately 60 members and guests were in attendance..

The annual legislative meeting is a time when members get an opportunity to hear what legislators are working on in relation to a wide variety of health insurance issues. Legislators hear firsthand from the local community of insurance agents and benefits specialists on how we can together continue to improve products and services available to consumers in the State of Florida.

Rick Stark, Representative of District 104 said, "I think we had a great meeting today. I was very pleased that members of PCAHU were able to educate me and my colleagues on some important issues that we were not aware of." "That is one of the most important functions of the Association of Health Underwriters at the national, state and local levels," Stark added.

The Palm Coast Association of Health Underwriters represents all professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance to Floridians from St. Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach counties. It is one of nine chapters in the Florida Association of Health Underwriters. Please visit http://www.pcahu.org.

Media Contact
Claire Teller
5612720720
cteller@avaplans.com
Source:Palm Coast Association of Health Underwriters
Email:***@avaplans.com Email Verified
Tags:Florida Health Insurance, Florida State Legislators, Community Outreach
Industry:Event
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
