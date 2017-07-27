News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Florida State and Federal Legislators Meet With Palm Coast Health Insurance Agents
Thank You To Florida Representatives For Their Community Outreach
"We thank the legislators for showing support for our organization and reaching out to discuss issues that can be addressed to help Florida consumers and businesses with their health benefits, long term care insurance and other health related programs," said Alexis Deluca, who organized the event. Approximately 60 members and guests were in attendance..
The annual legislative meeting is a time when members get an opportunity to hear what legislators are working on in relation to a wide variety of health insurance issues. Legislators hear firsthand from the local community of insurance agents and benefits specialists on how we can together continue to improve products and services available to consumers in the State of Florida.
Rick Stark, Representative of District 104 said, "I think we had a great meeting today. I was very pleased that members of PCAHU were able to educate me and my colleagues on some important issues that we were not aware of." "That is one of the most important functions of the Association of Health Underwriters at the national, state and local levels," Stark added.
The Palm Coast Association of Health Underwriters represents all professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance to Floridians from St. Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach counties. It is one of nine chapters in the Florida Association of Health Underwriters. Please visit http://www.pcahu.org.
Media Contact
Claire Teller
5612720720
cteller@avaplans.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse