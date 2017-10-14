News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Allan Morris Transport hauls £100,000 return using r2c Online's software
Introduced to r2c's leading compliance management platform in 2012, Terry Axon, Operations Director at Allan Morris Transport, has not looked back since. "We used to face plenty of issues like misplacing paper checks and defect reports piling up on a Friday afternoon - so they all arrived on the fitter's desk at once to try to sort out over the weekend.
"With r2c, our defects are reported live through the system, so they can't get lost and we're notified if they aren't completed in time. The best part is the accountability and speed - no matter what happens along the line, it's a simple task to track the exact information you need."
Allan Morris Transport use r2c's 'Core' platform to manage their compliance and maintenance management in real-time, and the 'Driver' app for digital walkaround checks. "Managing our maintenance is now seamless as repairs can be wcj planned and parts can be ordered in advance." Axon continued, "Ultimately, it's reduced our vehicle downtime so we're saving money every week, not to mention the admin time savings we've found too."
See r2c's 'Core' platform here: https://r2conline.com/
And 'Driver' here: https://r2conline.com/
Axon concluded, "We've saved around £20,000 a year on admin due to the time-savings we've found, so over our five years with r2c that's £100,000. On top of that we have less downtime and 100% confidence in our compliance. Now, our workers don't have to spend their time on mundane admin, instead they can focus on our core work."
Nick Walls, Managing Director at r2c Online, commented, "Allan Morris Transport put their trust in r2c as one of the first 'Driver' app customers in 2012, so I'm delighted that our solutions have rewarded them well. Best practice compliance and optimised maintenance is at the heart of what we do. Allan Morris illustrates that also has a very significant ROI which helps keep our customer retention so high. We appreciate Allan Morris Transport's loyalty over the past five years and many years to come."
Contact
r2c Online
***@r2conline.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse