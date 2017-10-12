Geographic Technologies Group Completes Phase 1 of Project for Town of Davie

GTG GIS consulting client: Davie, FL

-- Geographic Technologies Group (GTG) recently completed Phase 1 of a project with the Town of Davie, Florida in which the address data in their authoritative GIS site address point layer was compared to addresses in their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) application – New World Systems (NWS). Exception reports were developed that clearly identified 1) addresses that exist in GIS but not in NWS and 2) addresses that exist in NWS but not in GIS. These exception reports will be used during Phase 2 of the project where GTG staff will review each identified exception and reconcile the two address databases. This will result in greatly improved integration between GIS and NWS, as well as, improved geocoding of address data which can directly benefit E911 response wcj times and more. In addition, during Phase 1, GTG also performed a visual review of the town's site address GIS data to identify anomalies including:•Non-standardized addresses•Improperly placed address point locations•Multi-dwelling units and commercial units improperly represented by a single address pointinstead of multipleEach of the issues identified will need to be corrected in the GIS data and will, in turn, provide the town with a very accurate representation of physical locations and will allow for more accurate geocoding of address data at Davie.