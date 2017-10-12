 
Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Geographic Technologies Group Completes ArcGIS Server Upgrade for Town of Truckee

 
 
GTG GIS consulting client: Truckee, CA
TRUCKEE, Calif. - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Town of Truckee first partnered with Geographic Technologies Group (GTG) in 2014 to implement a new GIS software suite, Vantage Points, that provided an enterprise solution and met the town's "Truckee Way" commitment for accountable local government.  Since then, Truckee has continued to advance its GIS for town staff and citizens by working with GTG to upgrade to the latest version of ArcGIS Server.

GTG began the ArcGIS Server upgrade project in mid-December of 2016, installing and configuring the ArcGIS Server and MS SQL Server on the town's new server.  GTG also worked with the town to configure its enterprise geodatabase.  Once that was complete, GTG created a new database for raster data and loaded Truckee's aerial photography for convenient and streamlined use by town staff.

After all install work was completed, GTG trained Truckee wcj staff on procedures for database creation and setting credentials such as roles, permissions, and privileges. Finally, GTG tested the town's connectivity to the new server deployment and conducted a closeout meeting at the beginning of February 2017. "The project went smoothly, and we are delighted that Truckee now has access to the latest ArcGIS Server and all that it can offer," said David Lyons, Project Manager at GTG.

